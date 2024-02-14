RINO REVOLT: 1/3rd of Michigan House GOP Still Refuses to Endorse Trump

With the writing on the wall that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee for President, a full third of the Michigan House of Representatives Republicans still refuses to endorse their own party’s inevitable nominee.

The Trump campaign has released the list of elected officials supporting America’s President across the Wolverine State.

Former President Donald Trump has been endorsed by more than 50 Michigan Republican legislators, per Trump's campaign. pic.twitter.com/RRmzA3wLBe — Simon D. Schuster (@Simon_Schuster) February 14, 2024

Missing from this Trump endorsement list is a third of the currently-elected Republicans in Michigan.

This group is the RINO Deep State that persists in their forever war against Trump and his grassroots base. Many Republican RINOs are smart enough by this point in the election cycle to tactically endorse Trump since he is the inevitable nominee. Others are making a statement about their own values, however, and how much they despise Republican voters.

For instance, here are the 19 Michigan elected officials who previously endorsed DeSantis in the Republican Presidential primaries:

Of those 19 who were pulling for Ron DeSantis, 14 of them just endorsed Trump. 5 of Ron’s prior endorsements have now refused to endorse Trump at all: Rep. Brad Paquette, Rep. Curt Vanderwall, Rep. Donni Steele, Rep. Timmy Beson, Rep. Mike Mueller.

Accurate state scorecards show that the anti-Trump coalition are some of the most left-wing and liberal Republicans. These legislators are completely out of step with their voters and their districts, but they have learned to cozy up to the powerful lobby interests.

The RINOs are a viciously anti-MAGA lot: Donni Steele lost her pro-life Right-to-Life endorsement last year when she was the sole Republican to vote to permit abortions at all ages, for any reason whatsoever. Donni Steele was also complicit in ensuring that vote-stealing left-wing jurisdictions counted the ballots of right-wing communities.



Mike Mueller was yelled at by members of his own caucus for selling off his vote to Communist China to give hundreds of millions of Michigan taxpayer dollars to help subsidize Chinese battery plants setting up operations in Michigan. The plants were reportedly a major environmental risk to the communities involved, and one State Senator was telling other legislators that a secret part of the deal involved allowing Chinese workers to immigrate and staff the plant.

The deep-state RINO opposition to Trump is, once again, threatening to derail the pro-America Trump agenda. But when asked by voters, the candidates themselves often lie and portray themselves as loyal Republicans working together with Trump.

Here is the list of 15 House Republicans who still, in mid-February, refuse to endorse Donald Trump: