Republican Congressman and Former Navy SEAL Morgan Luttrell Introduces Bill to Allow Use of Force by National Guard for Dangerous Encounters with Armed Illegals at Border

US GOP Rep. Morgan Luttrell who represents the 8th district of Texas, introduced a bill to use force against armed illegals crossing the border.

Defend Our Borders from Armed Invaders Act was introduced by Rep. Luttrell a former Navy SEAL.

“This legislation would authorize the National Guard to escalate force as necessary to repel an armed individual attempting to illegally cross the United States border from Mexico.” From Rep. Luttrell’s official site.

This legislation is a step in the right direction to reign in this crime by providing the National Guard the power to stop armed individuals from crossing into the United States by any means necessary.https://t.co/OYTZDa22vH — Congressman Morgan Luttrell (@RepLuttrell) February 3, 2024

“Cartels and smugglers are thriving at our wide-open border,” said Congressman Luttrell. “We’re seeing violent crime continually escalate at the border and flow into our communities, as President Biden’s policies have created an untenable national security crisis.”

“This legislation is a step in the right direction to reign in this crime by providing the National Guard the power to stop these armed individuals from crossing into the United States by any means necessary.” Rep Luttrell said.

House Republicans are pushing a bill that would authorize the National Guard to use lethal force against individuals with weapons crossing from Mexico into the U.S. The Defend Our Borders from Armed Invaders Act was introduced by Republican Rep. Morgan Luttrell of Texas, a former Navy SEAL who served in the Navy for 14 years. In the last year, there have been multiple instances of migrants crossing into the U.S. carrying weapons, with some brandishing rifles like the AR-15.

The open border has become very dangerous for civilians as well as for those defending it. An estimated 11 million illegals have entered the US in the last three years.

A Fox News report from August 2023 showed armed men crossing the border into the US through Texas.

The open border has also prompted major concerns of terrorists entering the US.

The bill is a major step forward in border security. However, until the Federal Government secures the border, the invasion will continue.