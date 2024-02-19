REPORT: Trucking Company Cancels Shipments to New York City on Monday (VIDEO)

As Patty McMurray reported on Saturday, truckers bravely exposed some of the worst COVID shutdowns in the world when they parked their trucks in Ottowa to protest the iron-fisted approach used against citizens by the Justin Trudeau regime. Truckers in the US showed solidarity for their Canadian neighbors and helped block shipping between the US and Canada in Detroit, Michigan. Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who was being considered for Joe Biden’s VP, quickly threatened arrest for truckers who dared to block the Ambassador Bridge.

American truckers are now reportedly threatening to stop deliveries into New York City over the grotesque $350 million judgment against President Trump and his sons Don Jr. and Eric by partisan hack Judge Engoron on Friday.

Aside from first responders, is there another profession in the United States that proudly wears patriotism on its sleeves like the American trucker?

BREAKING: Truckers across the country are staging a MASSIVE protest after Judge Engoron ordered Trump to pay $364 million to the state of New York. Do you support them? pic.twitter.com/5mmXXFxofw — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) February 17, 2024

An American trucker who goes by “Chicago Ray” shared a video on social media yesterday where he explained why truckers across America are planning to stop delivering to NYC.

According to TikTok user SurvivalJunkie2, a company previously expected to provide a load for transportation to New York announced that it no longer has any loads destined for the state.

“I just received a call from a company that I was getting a load from, and they just said they don’t have any loads going to New York. So if you’re in New York, you won’t be receiving anything from these drivers.”

He suggests that the decision is not limited to individual truckers but is a strategic move by the companies themselves.

“I don’t know if it’s real, but I know that the companies are now saying that they’re not delivering loads, not just the truckers, it’s the companies,” the driver added.

“Also, get yourself prepared. New York shit may hit the fan in the next couple of days,” he warned.

Truckers for Trump ain’t just a slogan – It’s real.

I’m just one of the many millions of Truckers who believe in God and love this Country I stand with Trump, bc Trump stands with me Truckers for Trump ain’t just a slogan it’s real pic.twitter.com/q2Tt3vTxHD — Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) February 19, 2024

