BREAKING REPORT: Truckers Plan to Stop Shipments to NYC in Response to Political Hack Judge Engoron’s $238 Million Ruling Against Trump and His Sons (VIDEO)

Truckers to the rescue—again.

Truckers bravely exposed some of the worst COVID shutdowns in the world when they parked their trucks in Ottowa to protest the iron-fisted approach used against citizens by the Justin Trudeau regime. Truckers in the US showed solidarity for their Canadian neighbors and helped block shipping between the US and Canada in Detroit, Michigan. Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who was being considered for Joe Biden’s VP, quickly threatened arrest for truckers who dared to block the Ambassador Bridge.

American truckers are now reportedly threatening to stop deliveries into New York City over the grotesque $364 million judgment against President Trump and his sons Don Jr. and Eric by partisan hack Judge Engoron on Friday.

Aside from first responders, is there another profession in the United States that proudly wears patriotism on its sleeves like the American trucker?

BREAKING: Truckers across the country are staging a MASSIVE protest after Judge Engoron ordered Trump to pay $364 million to the state of New York. Do you support them? pic.twitter.com/5mmXXFxofw — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) February 17, 2024

An American trucker who goes by “Chicago Ray” had this to say in a video he shared on social media, where he explained why truckers across America are planning to stop delivering to NYC.

“I’ve been on the radio talking to drivers for the last hour and fifteen minutes, and I’ve talked to at least ten drivers going the other way. I’m heading down from South Wisconsin. And they’re [other truckers] gonna start refusing loads to New York City, starting on Monday for NYC. I talked to about three guys that I work with who texted the boss and told him they’re not going to New York City. I don’t know how far across the country this is or how many truckers are gonna start denying loads to go to New York City, but I’ll tell you what—you f**k around and find out!” Okay? We’re tired of you motherf**kin’ leftists f**king around with Donald Trump. You know, motherf**kers are starting to get tired of this shit—and our bosses don’t care if we’re denying the loads into New York; we’ll go somewhere else.” I don’t wish nothin’ on nobody, but what I’m hearing—this is real! Ya, know—we’ll see. Leave Trump the f**k alone with the bullshit! Alright? You know you ain’t got shit on Trump, so cut the bullshit! He’s gonna win this motherf**ker on appeal, but it’s still—you know how bullshit! It’s election interference. I hate to say it, but Truckers are for Trump. We’re like 95% – 96% out here—-all Trump. Ain’t no motherf**kers for Biden!

“I’ll let ya know what else I hear by the time Monday rolls around,” he said, adding, “I’ll see ya down the road!”

I’ve been on the radio for over an hour, and I’ve talked to at least (10) Truckers who are gonna start refusing loads of Monday for (NYC) …I talked to (3) guys that I work with who texted the boss and told him no (NYC) Truckers are (95%) Trump… it’ll get overturned on appeal… pic.twitter.com/qVzx4RKUmd — Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) February 17, 2024

This trucker posted an image of his truck and wrote:

If you see my truck delivering in NYC, please report it stolen because I refuse to deliver there… #NoNYC #Trump2024 #TruckerApproved

If you see my truck delivering in NYC, please report it stolen because I refuse to deliver there… #NoNYC #Trump2024 #TruckerApproved pic.twitter.com/fez98DfsEZ — Ⱥmerican Trucker (@taylorbilt) February 17, 2024

A former Trucker who ran against never-Trump and former Congressman Adam Kinsinger (RINO-IL) for Congress announced that a movement has begun within the trucker community “who are tired of the warfare against Trump” and are planning to stop making deliveries to New York City in protest against a government that is attacking President Trump while ignoring them.