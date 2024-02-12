Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Asks: ‘Should Hillary Clinton Or Stacey Abrams Be Charged With Insurrection?’ (Video)

At a House Republican press briefing last week to promote a resolution declaring former President Trump did not engage in an insurrection, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) called out Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrahms, that called into question the validity of prior election results.

Rep. Luna: Thank you. To follow up on what Representative Crane had stated. You know, we have the ability and at our disposal tools to find terrorists in caves in the Middle East that you can’t find someone who planted a pipe bomb. That’s pretty egregious. But we have evidence that the government really helped to cover up what was happening.

And I will just point all of you to what happened at oversight, where we actually questioned Twitter. Twitter 1.0. We saw that under the Department of Homeland Security, CISA was actually working to not only suppress information to include the president’s statement to remain peaceful on January 6. Remember how he said that? Yet it was nowhere on social media.

It’s because these outlets, whether it was Google, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, they are all working to suppress that information. But I wonder why. I wonder why they would want to do that. And it’s because this president is truly a man that is outside of the D.C. control. And frankly, that’s why every single person, I’m pretty sure, up here has endorsed him for reelection, and he’s going to win in November.

But I want to ask you all questions on whether or not you think that we should be charging someone like Hillary Clinton with insurrection. Someone like Stacey Abrams with insurrection? Because they all claim that they won elections. We know that Hillary Clinton was full of it. We know that because we saw what come out.

In fact, you guys know that….censored Adam Schiff over it. There was no evidence of Russia collusion.

So I want to close with saying this. What we’ve seen happen over the last couple of years has not only been depressing, as a member of Congress, to witness how much people up here have actually used that lie, use that narrative, not just to smear President Trump, but to tear apart this country. But I do applaud what Representative Gaetz has done. And what I will say is that those sociopaths that continue to push this lie, once we have this on the floor, if you continue to push this, you guys are all going to be guilty of breaching house privileges. Okay?

Because we’re saying that it didn’t happen. We have evidence to back it up. So just think on that for a little bit. Without further ado, I’d like to introduce my good friend Cory Mills and fellow colleague from Florida.

Watch:

Paulina referenced remarks by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) who said unequivocally, “We are here today to authoritatively express that President Trump did not commit an insurrection and we believe congress has the unique role in making that declaration.”