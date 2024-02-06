Republicans in Congress to Introduce Legislation – Will Reaffirm President Trump Did Not Lead an Insurrection and Will Reject Big Lie of the Left (VIDEO)

The mainstream press has been very dishonest with January 6 and its accusations of President Trump and MAGA.

Thankfully, with conservative media and some courageous congressmen and congresswomen, the record can be set straight.

Several Republican representatives from the US House of Representatives held a press conference to say with conviction that President Trump did not commit insurrection.

“We are here today to authoritatively express that President Trump did not commit an insurrection and we believe congress has the unique role in making that declaration.” Matt Gaetz said.

“It’s not the job of the states and it’s especially not the job of some bureaucrats in Colorado to make this assessment and interfere with the rights of voters to cast their vote for the candidate of their choice.” Matt Gaetz continued.

Congresswomen Elise Stefanik called out the radical left.

“The American people are smart. They know that the weaponized attacks of radical far left prosecutors and Joe Biden’s Department of Justice against President Donald Trump are nothing more than a targeted political witch hunt used to further their own extreme far left political agenda and hijack the will of the American people come election day.” Elise Stefanik said.

Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs showed concrete proof of President Trump’s innocence by reading statements he said on January 6th.

“Stay peaceful. Please support our Capitol Police and law enforcement, they are truly on the side of our country, stay peaceful”. 30 minutes later, “I’m asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful, no violence. Remember we are the party of law and order respect the law and the great men and women in blue. Thank you.” Andy Biggs quoting President Trump on his January 6th, 2021 statements.

“Not one single person has been charged with insurrection, not one single person has been convicted with insurrection. Not one. In every single court of our land no one’s been charged and convicted with insurrection. Yet Democrats and dishonest people in the media every single day accuse President Trump of waging an insurrection and accuse many of us of waging an insurrection.” Rep. MTG said.

Republican lawmakers will introduce legislation to reaffirm that Trump did not commit an insurrection – one of the Big Lies of the left.

Now ALL Republicans will be on record to support the truth – or support the tyrannical American left.

We will be watching.