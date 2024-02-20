American Red Cross Faces Scrutiny as it Requires COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients to Call Hotline to See if They’re Still Eligible for Blood Donation

The Red Cross is following FDA blood donation eligibility guidance for those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination, and deferral times may vary depending on the type of vaccine an individual receives. If you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll need to provide the manufacturer name when you come to donate. Upon vaccination, you should receive a card or printout indicating what COVID-19 vaccine was received, and we encourage you to bring that card with you to your next donation. In most cases, there is no deferral time for individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccine as long as they are symptom free and feeling well at the time of donation. The following eligibility guidelines apply to each COVID-19 vaccine received, including boosters: There is no deferral time for eligible blood donors who are vaccinated with an inactivated or RNA based COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca, Janssen/J&J, Moderna, Novavax, or Pfizer.

Eligible blood donors who received a live attenuated COVID-19 vaccine or do not know what type of COVID-19 vaccine they received must wait two weeks before giving blood.

If you have an appointment scheduled and need to change your donation date based on the above guidance, click here.

If you have further eligibility questions, please call 1-800-RED CROSS.

This policy has resurfaced amid heated discussions among groups opposed to COVID-19 vaccines. These individuals advocate for a distinct blood bank exclusively for the unvaccinated, fearing that blood from vaccinated donors might compromise their “pure” blood. This demand underscores the ongoing debate over vaccine safety and the potential implications for blood donation practices.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, is demanding answers from Dr. Robert M. Califf, the Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), regarding the detection of host cell DNA fragments in mRNA COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

The Florida Surgeon General sent a letter to FDA Commissioner Califf and CDC Director Mandy Cohen on December 6, pressing for greater transparency about the potential for DNA integration into the human genome—a concern that could have far-reaching implications.

The Gateway Pundit reported in 2022 that a peer-reviewed study in Italy found that 94% of people who experienced side effects after receiving mRNA vaccines had abnormal blood and contained foreign matter one month after vaccination.

This new study was published in August 2022 in the open-access peer-reviewed journal, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research (IJVTPR).

The Gateway Pundit also reported in 2022 that according to a ruling by an Uruguayan judge, the government and the pharmaceutical company Pfizer must provide all the information they have on the COVID vaccine’s biochemical composition, including any evidence of “graphene oxide” or “nanotechnological elements,” as well as proof of the vaccine’s efficacy and safety.

In September, a mother told TGP that her one-month-old baby died from a blood clot caused by receiving “COVID-vaccinated blood” during a blood transfusion.

“He died after getting a blood transfusion of vaccinated blood,” Hertzler claimed. “He got a blood clot instantly after receiving his transfusion. A blood clot that no blood thinner could resolve.”

Hertzler claimed that her son was given the blood by the doctor at Sacred Heart in Spokane, Washington, without her or her husband’s permission.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that a doctor from Canada shared on her Twitter followers that she was surprised when one of her patients declined to receive a blood transfusion if the donor had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“So- this was a first for me. A patient declined blood transfusion if the donor had received a covid vaccination,” she wrote.

Another doctor replied and expressed the same sentiment, “Sadly, we’ve had a couple of patients here with the same beliefs.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that unvaccinated patients who require transfusions can now access “pure blood” thanks to a new service called “SafeBlood Donation,” which was launched by a Swiss naturopath named George Della Pietra.

SafeBlood Donation, which currently has members in at least 16 countries, has the long-term goal of opening blood banks that provide its members with unvaccinated plasma, VICE reported.

According to George Della Pietra, the demand for “pure blood” has skyrocketed globally.