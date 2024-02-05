Rapper ‘Killer Mike’ Arrested at Grammy Awards Two Days After He Refused to Endorse Joe Biden (VIDEO)

by

Update: Killer Mike was arrested on a misdemeanor and will be released later tonight.

Activist and rapper Michael Render, AKA, “Killer Mike,” was arrested on Sunday after he won three Grammys at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Killer Mike won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael and then he was escorted away in handcuffs.

Update: Via The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner: Just spoke to an official who tells me it’s a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena. Likely he will be released once it’s sorted. “It’s a big nothing,” source says.

Killer Mike was arrested just two days after he refused to endorse Joe Biden on Bill Maher’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

During the conversation, Maher probed Killer Mike for his opinion on the election.

When pressed by Maher to choose a side between Biden and Trump, Killer Mike skillfully navigated away from a direct endorsement. Instead, he shared wisdom from his grandfather about avoiding involvement in “white folks’ business” and remained neutral while still expressing a preference for the policies of Bernie Sanders, whom he previously supported.

“This time, I’m going to keep my mouth closed. I still like the policy that the old man [Bernie] had that I was supporting. I would encourage people to find who’s supporting that policy and see what.”

“But you can’t get yourself to say ‘vote for Biden over Trump?’” Maher asked.

“You want me to list it now? Can he get himself to apologize for the [1994] crime bill? Can he get himself to get his head out of his ass and say ‘black people, you are black regardless? I need you to tell me what I need to do.’ Can he pick a coalition of former people who were affected by drug law, street gangs, recidivism and crime and say ‘I need you as a board to advise me how to fix federal prisons’? If he can do that, absolutely I can. So my challenge is out,” the 48-year-old rapper said.

