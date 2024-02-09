Putin Warns of AI, Genetically Modified Superhumans, and Elon Musk’s Microchip Implants (VIDEO)

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Tucker Carlson has released his highly anticipated interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the interview, Tucker Carlson discussed many topics, such as the war in Ukraine, imprisoned WSJ reporter Evan Gershovich, NATO, Bill Clinton, and much more.

Over halfway through the interview, Tucker Carlson asked Putin, “When does the AI empire start?”.

Putin chuckled and responded, “Mankind is currently facing many threats. Due to genetic researchers, it is now possible to create a superhuman, a specialized human being, a genetically engineered athlete, scientists, and military men.”

Putin continued, “There are reports Elon Musk had already had a chip implanted in a human brain in the U.S.A.”

Tucker responded, “What do you think of that?”

Putin replied, “I think there’s no stopping Elon Musk. He will do as he sees fit. Nevertheless, you need to find common ground with him and search for ways to persuade him.”

Putin’s warning about genetically modified superhumans is quite interesting, considering China has been using CRISPR technology to alter the DNA of human embryos.

The South China Post previously reported China is also conducting an extreme animal gene experiment that aims to create super soldiers who are capable of surviving nuclear fallout.

