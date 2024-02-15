Putin Further Destroys the Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax — Says He Prefers Joe Biden to Win Than Trump Because He’s More “Predictable”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has further destroyed the Trump-Russia collusion narrative, stating a preference for Joe Biden over Donald Trump due to the current U.S. president’s predictability and experience.

During a state television interview reported by the Financial Times on Wednesday, Putin broke his silence on the U.S. political landscape. He described Biden as “more experienced, predictable, an old-school politician.”

“Biden, he’s more experienced, more predictable, he’s a politician of the old formation,” Putin said.

“But we will work with any U.S. leader whom the American people trust,” he added.

Putin’s comments come a day after Biden criticized Trump for yielding to Russia, calling for bipartisan backing for additional aid to Ukraine.

Putin’s remarks also follow a day after reporters Michael Shellenberger and Matt Taibbi said the Trump-Russian Collusion story was not the result of foreign intelligence tips but rather a deliberate setup by the CIA under the Obama-Biden administration.

The allegations of Trump’s Kremlin sympathies have been a constant theme since his tenure in the White House, with U.S. intelligence agencies claiming Russian interference in the 2016 election to bolster Trump’s campaign against Hillary Clinton.

FT reported:

Putin suggested on Wednesday that concerns over Biden’s age and mental acuity were part of the US election campaign “getting more and more vicious” and said he had seen no evidence his counterpart was not fit for office. At their last meeting in Geneva in 2021, Putin recalled, “they were already saying Biden wasn’t competent [ . . . ] but I saw nothing of the sort. Yes, he looked at his notes, and to be honest, I looked at mine. No big deal. So he banged his head on the helicopter when he was getting out of it — who of us hasn’t banged their head on something?” Despite his guarded backing of Biden, Putin said American policy on Russia was “harmful and mistaken” and suggested Trump was right to cast aspersions on the future of NATO. The US has provided crucial military and financial aid to Ukraine since Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of the country two years ago, but is struggling to secure congressional support for a new $60bn round of funding amid a wave of Republican hostility led by Trump. The former US president, who is all but certain to challenge Biden as the Republican nominee in November, said last week he would encourage Russia to do “whatever the hell they want” to NATO countries that did not meet defense spending targets.

Naturally, Putin would prefer Joe Biden, seeing him as a weak president. Putin did not invade Ukraine under Trump’s presidency.

It can be recalled that Trump confirmed he had previously warned Putin that he would bomb Moscow if he moved into Ukraine during a phone call with legendary golfer John Daly.

WATCH:

Trump discussing Russia with John Daly on speaker phone is something else via nopopsgolf pic.twitter.com/hdy6jbdvvp — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfTimReilly) March 4, 2022

Imagine if Putin expressed a preference for Trump, the far-left and fake news media would spend a week sensationalizing Trump regarding Putin’s compliment.

The fake news media has previously taken President Donald Trump’s words out of context to push a far-left agenda.

NBC’s Kristen Welker of “Meet the Press” conducted an interview with Donald Trump and asked him this loaded question, quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin:

"We surely hear that Mr. Trump says he will resolve all burning issues within several days, including the Ukrainian crisis. We cannot help but feel happy about it."

Trump responded by saying “I like that he said that” and the mainstream media has been breathlessly reporting that Trump is welcoming, accepting, “jumping for joy” and otherwise ecstatic about receiving praise from the Russian President.