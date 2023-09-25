MSM Gaslights America for a Week about Trump Accepting Compliment from Putin, Major Media Malpractice

The mainstream media has once again misquoted and mischaracterized President Donald Trump to fit a far-left political agenda.

NBC’s Kristen Welker of “Meet the Press” conducted an interview with Donald Trump and asked him this loaded question, quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin:

“We surely hear that Mr. Trump says he will resolve all burning issues within several days, including the Ukrainian crisis. We cannot help but feel happy about it.”

Trump responded by saying “I like that he said that” and the mainstream media has been breathlessly reporting that Trump is welcoming, accepting, “jumping for joy” and otherwise ecstatic about receiving praise from the Russian President.

You can watch the video excerpt of the interview here.

By reading the transcript of the interview segment, you can see how the mainstream media has dishonestly selectively edited Trump’s statements to fit a false agenda.

When the media dishonestly quotes a small snippet of a Trump quote here, they do so to present Trump as supporting Putin, as overly friendly with Putin. The full transcript shows that Trump used the praise from Putin as a way to discuss how Trump as President would end the war in Ukraine by pressuring Putin economically.

The transcript is presented below so you can see yet another example of how the mainstream media lies to Americans and lies about Donald Trump.

Brett Samuels wrote TheHill.com’s false lead sentence about the clip: “Former President Trump in a new interview welcomed recent comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin Loading embracing Trump’s pledge to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if he’s reelected.” This was not true because Trump never “welcomed” the support, Trump merely did not disavow praise from Putin and used the quote as an opportunity to talk about how to bring about peace in the region by being tough with Russia.

That’s hardly “welcoming” praise from Putin.

Phillip Nieto at Mediaite.com’s false lead sentence was filled with lies about the clip: “Donald Trump reacted with joy to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s praise of how the former president would handle the war in Ukraine if he was in the White House, reaffirming his commitment to force Ukraine to make a peace deal.” Not only did Trump not “react with joy” but Trump also did not say he would “force Ukraine” to make peace. If anything, Trump implied that he would use economic pressure by reducing oil prices to force Putin to end the war.

Instead of “reacting with joy” Trump was stressing his role as a peacemaker and giving his strategy to bring Putin to peace talks.

Mediaite then repeated the Russiagate hoax narrative in its story as well, when they said, “At the center of Trump’s first term in office was concern over how Russia may have influenced the outcome of the 2016 election to benefit the GOP leader.”

The Russiagate hoax, after years investigating and millions spent looking into supposed collusion and interference by Russia in the 2016 election, could only show $100,000 spent by Russia on Facebook advertisements promoting an eclectic range of political causes in America.

Ramon Vargas at The Guardian from Britain also falsely covered the clip, saying that Trump “enjoyed hearing” Putin’s praise, and that Putin was “fawning over [Trump’s] stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Trump never said he enjoyed Putin’s praise, he simply wouldn’t disavow it.

And Putin’s quote is not “fawning” over Trump, it’s recognizing that Russia appreciates a leader that would bring about a rational peace in the Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile Zelensky’s stated peace plan is for Russia to give up everything even though Ukraine has been losing the war with spring and summer ‘offensives’ failing completely. Biden has been denying the war could go on for years but implying that there will be no hesitation from the West to continue a brutal war of attrition if needed.

On Twitter, a fake group called “Republicans against Trump” claimed that this clip showed that “A vote for Trump is a vote against America” because apparently the only acceptable position about the Ukraine War is to hope that it continues forever.

Here’s the transcript of the Trump interview segment: