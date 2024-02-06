POLICE STATE: Emails Released by Jim Jordan Expose How the Biden Regime Bullied Amazon into Censoring Books Critical of the COVID Shot and Identify the Official Who Led the Charge

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the Biden regime targeted both Facebook and Twitter over content they did not approve of.

Now, it turns out the censorship tactics the Biden regime employed extended to Amazon as well. Moreover, we know the person who led the charge for the Regime.

Rep. Jim Jordan dropped an explosive thread Monday on X detailing the great lengths the Regime employed to pressure Amazon to stop selling books they hated. Their prime focus was reading material critical of the COVID-19 shot.

While Amazon was initially skeptical of the Regime’s bullying tactics, they ultimately bent the knee.

THE AMAZON FILES – “feeling pressure from the White House” Internal docs subpoenaed by @JudiciaryGOP & @Weaponization indicate that @amazon bowed down to Biden White House pressure to censor BOOKS. Thread: — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 5, 2024

Never-before-released internal emails subpoenaed by @JudiciaryGOP reveal that the Biden White House pressured Amazon to censor books that expressed views the White House did not approve of. “Is the [Biden] Admin asking us to remove books”? pic.twitter.com/ZsAN9BZAcX — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 5, 2024

And who was the point man for this bullying tactic? Biden’s former White House Senior Advisor for the COVID-19 Response, Andy Slavitt. He started things off by sending off an email on March 2, 2021 demanding a conversation over supposed “disinformation” on Amazon’s website.

On March 2, 2021, Slavitt fired off an email demanding to know who he and his White House colleagues could talk to at the company about “the high levels of propaganda and misinformation and disinformation of [sic] Amazon?” pic.twitter.com/aWSMp3aSOc — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 5, 2024

All it took were a few simple searches on hot-button issues such as vaccines to determine there was “disinformation” according to Jordan. No actual rigorous method was employed.

How did the Biden White House conclude that there was “propaganda and misinformation” in books sold in Amazon’s bookstore? The White House ran keyword searches for controversial topics, such as “vaccine,” and emailed Amazon when it didn’t like how the search results appeared: pic.twitter.com/FmVYPJQR6n — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 5, 2024

Amazon wanted to hold off on censorship to escape criticism from the right-wing media and not make things so obvious to the American public. Naturally, the Regime was impatient and displeased.

Initially, Amazon decided to hold off on “doing a manual intervention” to censor books. Why? Not out of any commitment to free speech, but because doing so would be “too visible” to the American public and likely to spur criticism from conservative media. pic.twitter.com/166wXiPsha — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 5, 2024

Why was the Biden White House so upset with Amazon? Because Amazon believed “retailers are different than social media communities” & provided their “customers with access to a variety of viewpoints.” For the Biden Admin, letting Americans think for themselves was unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/tKjBTesZoU — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 5, 2024

Amazon then met with the White House on March 9, 2021 to determine whether they wanted the company to ban or censor books. Jordan revealed the reason Amazon agreed to the meeting to begin with was because they were “feeling pressure from the White House.”

A week later, on March 9, 2021, Amazon met with the White House. Internal Amazon documents reveal Amazon’s “top talking points” going into the meeting. One of the key questions was whether the Biden White House wanted books banned or just buried deep in the search results: pic.twitter.com/wnWj9eCyJf — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 5, 2024

What was the purpose of this meeting with the Biden White House? To see if “the Admin is asking us to remove books, or are they more concerned about search results/order (or both)?” pic.twitter.com/I8qd3WCeY4 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 5, 2024

Why did Amazon agree to take this meeting? Because they were “feeling pressure from the White House” pic.twitter.com/n7Xe0D5lhH — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 5, 2024

The Regime’s bullying efforts paid off. Amazon, ON THE SAME DAY as the meeting, enabled a “Do Not Promote” for books that questioned the effectiveness of the COVID-19 shot. Moreover, the company also looked at other ways to reduce readers’ ability to locate the reading materials.

After the White House spent a week berating Amazon, what did the online bookstore do? Starting March 9—the same day as its meeting with the White House—Amazon enabled “Do Not Promote” for books that expressed the view that vaccines were not effective. pic.twitter.com/8YEXjAL8BD — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 5, 2024

And that wasn’t all. Amazon also considered other ways “to reduce the visibility” of certain books that the Biden White House disliked. pic.twitter.com/q9JC1LYb5m — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 5, 2024

This new information provides greater depth for the case against the censorship regime, which is currently on the ropes thanks in large part to a ruling in Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Missouri vs. Biden. The Court found that the federal government had engaged in an enormous campaign of censorship against Americans.

The Supreme Court recently announced that it will hear oral arguments in the case on March 18. TGP Publisher Jim Hoft is the lead Plaintiff.