Penn State Professor Charged with Animal Cruelty After Being Caught Having Sex with His Pet Dog, Faces Additional Charges After Video Emerges of Him Sticking “Tree Branch” and “Lollipop” Into His Butt in Public Setting

In a shocking development, an acclaimed Penn State professor, Themis Matsoukas, who was previously charged with animal cruelty after being caught engaging in bestiality with his pet dog, is now facing additional charges following the revelation of further disturbing acts captured on videos, New York Post reported.

The case has now escalated with the emergence of new footage that allegedly shows Matsoukas inserting a tree branch and a lollipop into his anus in a public park.

According to reports from Fox 43, authorities discovered 55 videos on Matsoukas’ electronic devices that depicted acts of indecency. These devices were seized under a search warrant tied to the initial charges.

The affidavit obtained by Onward State details various lewd behaviors exhibited by Matsoukas, including public masturbation on a picnic table and in a lake at the park, as well as climbing a tree while naked and engaging in obscene acts with objects like a Tootsie Pop and a control handle of a DCNR John Deere crawler.

The news outlet added that Matsoukas also deposited fecal matter on leased campgrounds and in a service area adjacent to DCNR machinery, as well as applied bodily fluids to a glass table at a leased campsite.

As a result of these disturbing revelations, Matsoukas has been charged with multiple counts of burglary, criminal trespass, indecent exposure, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct for obscene gestures.

New York Post reported:

Huntingdon County District Judge Douglas Gummo released him Monday on $50,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21. Defense lawyer Matt ​McClenahen told the Centre Daily Times in a message that it would be “inappropriate for me to comment at this time outside of court.” Huntingdon County District Attorney Dave Smith suggested Monday that no additional charges are expected to be filed since no other videos have been found. “To my knowledge, we’re satisfied that the investigation is complete with regard to the filing of additional charges,” Smith said, according to the outlet.

Matsoukas, a long-serving member of the Penn State faculty since 1991, has been relieved of his professorial duties and remains on leave following the initial arrest last year.

This unsettling case initially came to light after a trail camera, intended to deter theft, captured Matsoukas in a parking area near Rothrock State Forest in compromising situations with his pet dog collie.

As investigations deepened, authorities identified Matsoukas through personal items such as a North Face backpack visible in the footage. The probe into his actions suggests a history of misconduct dating as far back as 2014.

The Gateway Pundit reported last year that Matsoukas displayed signs of panic when Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) officials arrived at his home to execute a search warrant earlier this month.

During the encounter, the professor made a desperate statement to the rangers. “I’m done, I’m dead, you don’t understand, I do it to blow off steam,” Matsoukas was quoted as saying in an affidavit referenced by WTAJ news outlet.

His distress escalated to the point where he implored the authorities to shoot him. “What do I have to do to get you to shoot me? I need to die,” Matsoukas pleaded.