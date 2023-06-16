Penn State Professor Charged with Animal Cruelty After Being Caught Having Sex with His Pet Dog “to Blow Off Steam”

Themis Matsoukas, a 64-year-old professor of chemical engineering at Penn State University, has found himself in the eye of a storm following a series of disturbing allegations.

Matsoukas, a highly respected engineering professor, displayed signs of panic when Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) officials arrived at his home to execute a search warrant earlier this month.

During the encounter, the professor made a desperate statement to the rangers. “I’m done, I’m dead, you don’t understand, I do it to blow off steam,” Matsoukas was quoted as saying in an affidavit referenced by WTAJ news outlet.

His distress escalated to the point where he implored the authorities to shoot him. “What do I have to do to get you to shoot me? I need to die,” Matsoukas pleaded.

This move came after allegations surfaced that he was caught on a trail camera engaging in sexual acts with his dog in a parking lot near Rothrock State Forest in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania.

The DCNR embarked on an investigation after the surveillance cameras, installed to monitor theft, captured the professor’s obscene acts. Probing further into the matter, investigators traced Matsoukas through a North Face backpack, which was evident in the footage.

Themis Matsoukas was charged Monday with open lewdness, indecent exposure, sexual intercourse with an animal, cruelty to animals, and disorderly conduct, according to a report by Fox 43.

Investigators believe that Matsoukas’ perverse activities can be traced back to as early as 2014. After catching the professor repeating his acts in May, authorities managed to locate his vehicle and secure a search warrant for his residence and car.

More from New York Post:

The shocking footage reportedly showed the professor wearing nothing but a ski mask, boots with socks, and a wristwatch, and carrying a North Face backpack. Matsoukas reportedly could be seen masturbating near a women’s public restroom, before “engaging in a sexual act with the dog,” according to the affidavit. The man also allegedly tried to record his antics with the collie using a silver iPad. Last month, rangers spotted the familiar visitor with the North Face backpack on one of the trail cameras and tracked him back to his vehicle, a green Subaru Outback. The investigators then obtained his license plate number and were able to match his DMV photo to the other images of the nude man in the woods. The probe culminated in the search of Matsoukas’ home, during which rangers reportedly seized several items that were seen on the April 13 trail camera video, including the ski mask, North Face backpack and silver iPad. The Penn State professor’s collie, which was in the house, also reportedly matched the dog in the revolting trail camera footage.

The university released a statement saying, “Themis Matsoukas has been relieved of his responsibilities and is on leave.”

Penn University had already removed Matsoukas from the Chemical Engineering Department faculty list following his arrest.