OUCH: Trump Humiliates Haley in CPAC Straw Poll

Former President Donald Trump crushed Nikki Haley in the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) straw poll on Saturday.

Trump destroyed Haley with a whopping 94 percent to her five percent.

The poll concluded on the same day that Trump handily defeated Haley in the primary for her home state of South Carolina.

CPAC also polled attendees about their vice presidential picks — which South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy tied.

Just the News reports:

Trump now stands as the all-time leader of the CPAC straw poll with seven wins, followed by Utah Sen. Mitt Romney with four, and Ronald Reagan, Jack Kemp and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul with three wins each. The Conservative Political Action Conference conducts the straw poll annually to get an idea of who the Republican base wants for its next president.

Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination by an absurd margin — but Haley has vowed not to drop out of the race before Super Tuesday.