NYPD Shows Off Their Dance Team as Illegal Aliens Overrun Big Apple and the Social Media Replies are Brutal (VIDEO)

Credit: WPIX-11 screenshot

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has sparked outrage across the political spectrum after deciding to show off their dance team on a local news station last week.

The dance team, which was founded in 2022, practices twice a week and performs all over the city as part of “community outreach.” This includes at schools and in parades.

Autumn-Rain Martinez, the president of the dance team, along with some other dance squad members, joined WPIX-11 on Thursday to discuss the group. Rain-Martinez explained that one of the reasons why the squad exists (other than taxpayer dollars) is to help members “decompress” from the stresses of law enforcement. She also said having the dance team enables officers to form friendships.

Rain-Martinez went on to say that all members of the NYPD, including men, are allowed to join, and they have limited standards. “As long as you have the passion, that’s what we care about the most,” Martinez said.

After the discussion, the dance team proceeded to give an incredibly cringe performance while dancing to “Club Can’t Handle Me” by rapper Flo Rida. The dance begins at roughly the 2:45 mark of the video.

WATCH:

The job of the police is to protect and serve, not entertain. This stunt becomes even more outrageous as New York City drowns under a surge of illegal aliens pouring into NYC and terrorizing residents.

Judging by social media, this PR measure by the NYPD backfired royally as users brutally attacked the silly idea of a dance team. Even AOC dunked all over the department.

@ScottAdamsSays

