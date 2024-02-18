NYPD Faces Unprecedented Surge in Violence: Over 5,300 Officers Assaulted in 2023 and 1,200 Injured in Just 90 Days

In news that should be heard all around the world, liberals are hurting cops, and no one is being forced to apologize.

Over the last quarter of 2023, 1,286 NYPD officers were injured in physical altercations with suspects. This brought the total to 5,363 cops wounded in 2023.

The New York Post reports,

The 40th Precinct in Mott Haven, the Bronx, was the most dangerous battleground, where 135 cops were injured during struggles with lawbreakers, the stats show. Next, with 129 injuries, was the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn, which covers East New York and Cypress Hills. “No real surprises here – all very busy commands where perps are emboldened to fight,” observed one law enforcement source. Radical protests, an influx of criminal migrants, bail reform, anti-cop rhetoric and soft-on-crime prosecutors is the brew that fuels the dangerous and disturbing trend, experts told The Post. Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry called the assaults on NYPD cops a “full-blown epidemic.” He added: “Even the simplest summonses are turning into all-out brawls. Our justice system needs to send a clear message, once and for all — is you assault a police officer, you will stay in jail.”

The number of uniformed officers injured in attacks by suspects increased by 20% in 2022, from 3,933 in 2021 to 4,724 in 2022. A total of 5,363 attacks were reported in 2023, a 13% increase over last year (4,737)

During the George Floyd protests/riots in May 2020, former NYPD Lt. Rob Corbett, 50, was severely beaten and bloodied. In an effort to maintain peace near the Barclay Center in Brooklyn and the Clinton Hill area, he was hit by a flying brick.

After 25 years on the job, Corbett retired in April 2022 and relocated to Florida, where he currently serves as a cop near Orlando.

“I couldn’t do it [the NYPD job] anymore, given the state of the laws, you know, the changes to the laws and all of that stuff as well,” Corbett told The Post this week. “So it wasn’t the profession it was just where I was doing the profession.” “It’s so much friendlier down here. You know, it’s a better place to be a cop and the laws are so much better,” he explained. “I gave up my rank and my seniority, you know, started from scratch at a huge pay cut. But the quality of life is a million times better.”

God Bless the men and women in blue.