Illegal Alien Arrested and Released for Attack on NYPD Officers Arrested Again for Macy’s Robbery

The Gateway Pundit reported on a mob of migrants who were caught on video beating and kicking two New York City police officers near a migrant center in Times Square.

The assailants, identified by sources as Darwin Andres Gomez Izquiel, 19, Kelvin Servat Arocha, 19, Juarez Wilson, 21, and Yorman Reveron, 24, were all charged with assault but subsequently released without bail.

One of the illegals was photographed flipping the middle finger to the media after leaving court.

Now, one of the assailants, Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, 19, who was released by DA Alvin Bragg, has quickly repaid Bragg’s leniency with another crime.

Gomez-Izquiel was arrested again on Tuesday night and charged with robbery and petit larceny, police announced.

Gomez-Izquiel was part of a group that stole from a Macy’s store in Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst and attacked a security officer.

The New York Post reports:

He is one of four people charged for allegedly entering the Queens Center Mall around 5:33 p.m. Tuesday and “acting in concert” to steal clothes that they tried to hide in bags. When a 27-year-old security guard confronted the group, they “struggled,” police said, and one of the suspects punched him in the face. The security guard suffered minor injuries as a result, but refused medical attention at the scene.

Bragg has defended his decision, stating that the release was based on the evidence available at the time and emphasizing the importance of ensuring the correct individuals are charged.

“While the video is shocking and disturbing, in order to secure convictions in the court of law, it is essential that we conclusively identify each defendant.”

“In Manhattan, we don’t tolerate or accept assaults on police officers. I watched the tape this week. Despicable behavior. It sickened me and outraged me,” the DA claimed.