NYC Mayor Eric Adams Boasts His Administration Is Full of “Chocolate” Members, Proceeds to Compare Himself to Jesus (VIDEO)

New York City mayor Eric Adams, who is under fire for his handling of the migrant crisis in New York City, boasted his administration is full of “chocolate” members during a recent speaking town hall event in Brooklyn.

Adams, during the town hall, stated, “Have you ever seen this much chocolate lead in the city of New York?”

He continued, “This is representative of the city. That’s why people are hating on me. You’re trying to figure out why the hating is on me?”

Adams, who is currently facing an FBI investigation into his campaign, then proceeded to compare himself to Jesus.

WATCH:

Mayor Eric Adams shows off his diverse administration: “Have you ever seen this much chocolate leading the city of New York??!! This is why they hating on me!” He then compares himself to Jesus for assembling such a non-White team. This bigot is a mental case pic.twitter.com/hb6hwtkmws — Salty Texan (@texan_maga) February 6, 2024

Per The New York Post:

Adams told a crowd at a town hall in Brooklyn last week that he is under attack just like New York City’s first black mayor, David Dinkins, as he touted his administration’s diversity. “Have you ever seen this much chocolate lead in the city of New York?” Adams asked as people applauded Sheena Wright, Anne Williams-Isom, Meera Joshi, Ana Almanzar and Maria Torres-Springer. “And then go down the line, look who’s here. This is representative of the city. That’s why people are hating on me. You’re trying to figure out, why the hating on me?” “First woman police commissioner of color,” he continued. “First Spanish-speaking police commissioner. First Spanish-speaking correction commissioner. Go through the line of what we’re doing in two years.”

Adams has recently been under fire for having no solution for migrants wreaking havoc in New York City.

