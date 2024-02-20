Nikki Haley’s Tearless Defiance – Warmonger Favorite Stubbornly Refuses to Drop Out While Attacking President Trump Who is “So Obsessed with His Demons in the Past”

Nikki Haley, former Governor of South Carolina and now a presidential hopeful, refused to bow out of the race despite trailing significantly behind President Donald Trump.

Haley, in a dramatic display of defiance and distress, shed tears as she vehemently attacked Trump, accusing him of being “so obsessed with his demons in the past.”

As the South Carolina Primary Election looms on February 24, Haley’s home advantage seems to dissipate into the ether, with a mere 20% of likely GOP Primary voters swayed by her local ties.

Trump, on the other hand, continues to ride high with an 82% approval rating among the state’s Republicans, overshadowing Haley’s gubernatorial approval by more than 20 points.

Trump’s dominance in the primary race is unmistakable, having more than doubled Haley’s support at 65% to 30%, according to the latest survey. The poll also revealed that around 76% of respondents do not see Haley as part of the “MAGA” movement, a damning indictment of her appeal to the core Republican base.

On Tuesday, Nikki Haley delivered a speech “to address the state of the presidential race” ahead of the crucial South Carolina primary.

During her speech, Haley took aim at Trump, refusing to concede defeat.

“Some of you, perhaps a few of you in the media, came here today to see if I’m dropping out of the race. Well, I’m not. Far from it. And I’m here to tell you why. I’m running for president because we have a country to save.”

“You keep fighting. In fact, you fight harder than ever. That’s why I refuse to quit. South Carolina will vote on Saturday, but on Sunday, I’ll still be running for president. I’m not going anywhere,” Haley said.

Haley then escalated her critique to President Trump.

“Donald Trump of all people should know we don’t rig elections. Americans of every belief and background are tired of our national mess. They don’t want more chaos and craziness. They worry about a national collapse. If I weren’t in the race, we’d be reading the exact same storyline every day until November 5,” said Haley, who recently complained that the Nevada primary was rigged.

“Times change, and so has Trump. He’s gotten more unstable and unhinged. He spends more time in courtrooms than he does on the campaign trail. He refuses to debate. He’s completely distracted, and everything is about him. He’s so obsessed with his own demons from the past, he can’t focus on delivering the future Americans deserve.”

As warmonger Haley concluded her address, she attempted to cry, but no tears came out at the mention of her husband, with whom she is accused of having past infidelities, and her children.

“I wish Michael was here today, and I wish our children and I could see him tonight. But we can’t. He’s serving on the other side of the world, where conflict is the norm, where terrorists hide among the innocent, where Iran’s terrorist proxies are now attacking American troops.”

WATCH: