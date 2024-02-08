Neocon Nikki Haley Lashes Out After Humiliating Loss in Nevada — Claims Primary Process Was a “Scam” and “Rigged from the Start” for Trump (VIDEO)

In an interview with Elex Michaelson on The Issue is Show, neocon Nikki Haley publicly denounced the Nevada primary process, labeling it a “scam” and asserting it was “rigged from the start” to favor former President Donald Trump.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that perhaps the most embarrassing moment of Nikki Haley’s entire political career occurred Tuesday night in the Nevada Primary, and President Trump was not even on the ballot.

Despite being the only major candidate on the ballot, Haley was overwhelmingly defeated, with many voters opting for “None of These Candidates” over her.

Trump, reacting to Haley’s defeat on Truth Social, anticipated her to claim a victory despite the results. He predicted a more favorable outcome in the approaching Nevada Caucuses, where he is expected to secure all 26 delegates.

“A bad night for Nikki Haley. Losing by almost 30 points in Nevada to “None of These Candidates.” Watch, she’ll soon claim Victory!” Trump wrote.

Following her defeat, Haley shifted her campaign efforts to California, meeting with voters in Costa Mesa and addressing the Nevada primary outcome.

In her conversation with FOX 11’s Elex Michaelson, Haley, who will not be appearing on the caucus ballot, dismissed the Nevada primary as a “scam” orchestrated by President Trump and criticized the GOP chairman’s actions that led to the caucus format.

Elex Michaelson: “Does that situation in Nevada hurt a little bit?” Nikki Haley: “No. I mean, Nevada, it’s such a scam. They were supposed to have a primary. Trump rigged it so that the GOP chairman, who’s been indicted, would go and create a caucus.” Nikki Haley: “We knew months ago that we weren’t going to spend a day or a dollar in Nevada because it wasn’t worth it. And so, we didn’t even count Nevada. That wasn’t anything we were looking at. We knew that was rigged from the start. Our focus is on South Carolina, Michigan, Super Tuesday.” Nikki Haley: “So, if you look at what we did in Iowa and you look at what we did in New Hampshire, we’re continuing to grow. That’s what matters, I think, more than anything else. But look at what happened this week. Here you have, Republicans lost a major vote on the border. Republicans lost a major vote on Israel.” Nikki Haley: “Donald Trump was found that he will not have immunity in all of these court cases. Coming up, the RNC chair is fired. All of this chaos is happening around us, and Donald Trump’s fingerprints are on every bit of it. We can’t continue as the Republican Party to go forward with this chaos. You don’t defeat Democrat chaos with Republican chaos. And that’s why we’ve got to see a change.”

