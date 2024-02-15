MUST WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds to U.K. Foreign Minister Urging U.S. to Pass Ukraine Aid — ‘Kiss My @ss’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene did not hold back when asked for a response to U.K. Foreign Minister David Cameron urging the United States to pass more aid for Ukraine.

Sky News’s U.S. Correspondent James Matthews asked Greene about Cameron’s remarks on Wednesday.

“David Cameron says that you should vote through funding for Ukraine. What do you say to that?” Matthews asked the congresswoman.

“I think he tried to compare us to Hitler also, and if that’s the kind of language he wants to use. I really have nothing to say to him,” Greene said.

Matthews defended Cameron, saying, “Well, he likened you to an appeaser to Hitler in not voting through funding for Ukraine. Are you an appeaser for Putin?”

“I really don’t care what David Cameron has to say. I think that’s rude name-calling. And I don’t appreciate that type of language. And David Cameron needs to worry about his own country, and frankly, he can kiss my ass,” Greene fired back.

“But do you think Putin’s the good guy in all this?” Matthews continued.

Greene did not have time for his nonsense and shut the door in his face.