Major Exposé Part 1: Soros-Financed Non-Profit Caught in Global Election Interference Scheme — Retired Gen. Wesley Clark Admits Interfering in Elections in Italy, Greece, and Hungary (VIDEO)

In a bombshell revelation, citzen journalist @MagaBabe on X/Twittera has released a series of videos showing high-level figures from the non-profit organization Action for Democracy admitting to engaging in international political influence campaigns.

Action for Democracy, a Chicago-registered 501(c)(4) non-profit, purportedly received contributions totaling over $11 million, as detailed in a recent IRS filing (https://www.ag.ky.gov/Resources/Consumer-Resources/charity/Documents/charity.pdf).

According to its website:

Democracy while a local affair governed independently within the confines of the nation-state is an idea that has global consequences and that we believe requires global attention. The idea is simple. To express and make local democratic concerns global concerns. Whether it’s anti-LGBT laws in Poland or cracking down on independent media in Brazil, A4D functions as a global platform for amplifying the voices and raising awareness of critical national struggles against anti-democratic forces. […] Our mission is to activate the power of our citizens and build a global pro-democracy solidarity movement committed to promoting democratic values and institutions and pushing back against the rising threat of autocracy worldwide. ​United we mobilize material and financial support for and advocate for more robust support of pro-democracy actors on the ground in the battleground states in the global fight for democracy. […] Key battleground states are places in the world where we think democracy is most threatened and where there are elections to take place within the next year that will determine the fate of those democracies.

The organization has been accused of using its status to conceal major donations from George Soros while participating in the manipulation of electoral outcomes across various countries, including Poland and Hungary.

In one of the recently released videos, retired General Wesley K. Clark, who served as the Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO from 1997 to 2000, commanding Operation Allied Force during the Kosovo War, is heard discussing past interference in European elections.

“For years, we interfered in the Italian elections. We made sure that the communists never won in Italy and in Greece. And we did not engineer the coup in Turkey against Erdogan. Had we done so, I’m told it would. He would like to think that we did and say that we did. But this mutual interference stays on everywhere,” Clark said in the video.

When questioned about Hungary, he confirms, “Hungary, sure,” and later adds, “It’s not the US government, it’s just private individuals that are interfering in other countries’ elections.”

Clark then blasted Soros for his interference in Hungary’s election, stating, “He funded the efforts in Bosnia; he funded the efforts in Hungary. That’s why Viktor Orbán hates him because he doesn’t. George Soros would say Victor Orban is the guy. But who’s George Soros? He’s an American. He happened to grow up in Hungary. Why is he controlling the politics of Hungary? We don’t want that.”

The Gateway Pundit reported in 2022 that Soros-backed NGO spent $4 million to oust Viktor Orban in Hungary.

In the upcoming report on The Gateway Pundit, Clark also admitted he worked with George Soros in 2024.

“When I did my work in Ukraine in 2014, I did it with George [Soros]. I was on the International Crisis Group Trustee Board. And so George was funding the Open Society Institute in Ukraine.”

In a separate video, David Koranyi, Executive Director at Action for Democracy, while cautious in his statements, hints at the scale of donations the nonprofit receives. “I would say 2 million. I think that’s actually a number that [would] bring you into the pantheon of the biggest donors of Action for Democracy.”

“Come up with a list of priorities and action items and programs. Like, for example, this chunk of money will be earmarked towards supporting the Venezuelan democratic movement. This chunk of the money will be supporting Polish civil society grants. So it would be quite specific as far as, I would say, 80% of the grant amount would go.”

The implications of these revelations are far-reaching, raising concerns about the integrity of democratic processes and the role of George Soros in undermining sovereign elections.

The Gateway Pundit, which will report further details in the coming days, has highlighted the significance of these videos in uncovering the global extent of “Left-wing dark money.”

The video and the statements contained within have yet to be independently verified.

