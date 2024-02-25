MUST WATCH: Argentina’s Javier Milei Gets Rock Star Welcome at CPAC – Greets Trump Backstage!

President Trump and Argentina’s President Javier Milei exchanged pleasantries and took photos together backstage at CPAC on Saturday.

Milei walked right up to Trump and gave him a bear hug.

President Milei was all smiles as he posed next to Trump.

WATCH:

Milei received a rock star when he took the stage on Saturday.

WATCH:

Javier Milei’s landslide victory in Argentina’s Presidential runoff election last year was a historic moment for conservatives worldwide, hailed by the likes of Trump, Bolsonaro, Orbán and so many others.

Trump congratulated Milei on Truth Social last year with his signature “MAKE ARGENTINA GREAT AGAIN!”

“Congratulations to Javier Milei on a great race for President of Argentina. The whole world was watching! I am very proud of you. You will turn your Country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again!” Trump said.

