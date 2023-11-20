“Make Argentina Great Again”: Trump Congratulates Conservative Milei on His HUGE Victory in Argentina’s Presidential Election

By Fernando de Castro in Brazil

Former U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Javier Milei after his victory in the second round of the Argentine presidential elections on Sunday, 19. Milei defeated leftist candidate Sergio Massa in the runoff election in Argentina. The South American country is grappling with high inflation and a surge in crime rates.

In congratulating Javier Milei, Trump posted on Truth Social:

“Congratulations to Javier Milei on a great race for President of Argentina. The whole world was watching! I am very proud of you. You will turn your Country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again!”.

Javier Milei’s inauguration is scheduled to take place on December 10. Coming in second place in the first round, Milei managed to reverse the situation this Sunday. A second-round turnaround was a feat that had only been achieved in 2015 by Mauricio Macri.

During his first speech as the elected president, Milei pledged to uphold three principles: