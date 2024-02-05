MUST-SEE VIDEO: Jordan Belfort ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ Gives President Trump a Powerful and Passionate Endorsement

Jordan Belfort recently joined Piers Morgan to discuss investing, Wall Street, cryptocurrency, Donald Trump, and the 2024 election.

Belfort is most famous for authoring his memoir, The Wolf of Wall Street, in 200 that became a hit movie of the same name in 2013.

During the interview, Belfort gave Trump a glowing endorsement.

Jordan Belfort: You look at Donald Trump, I’ll tell you one thing he has I’ve never seen an uncanny sense of what the average person needs to hear. Yes, very big themes, very simple themes. Repeating them again and again, that’s the trick.

And he must be the most resilient person I’ve ever met. He was a great president. The Twitter. Oh, okay, I get that. You might not like his style of communication, but look at the world as it was when he was president. And look at the world today. There were no wars. The economy was roaring, inflation was low. You could hate him alone, but he speaks a lot of truth about these important issues that matter. I’d like to see no war with Russia and Ukraine, low inflation, my taxes go down, a country energy independent and thriving again. And I’d like to see the world a safer, better place for my children and grandchildren.