More Big Take Aways From Tucker’s Putin Interview

We have not beaten this horse to death. At least not yet. But there are some other important results from Tucker’s interview of Putin that merit some attention.

First, I checked all of the cable news web sites — Fox News, CNN and MSNBC — this morning and not one covered any facet of Tucker’s interview with Putin except for a mention that Tucker asked Putin to free the Wall Street Journal reporter. The print media did its best to downplay the event. The NY Times published a piece under the headline, Putin Calls on U.S. to ‘Negotiate’ on Ukraine in Tucker Carlson Interview, while the NY Post focused on Putin’s claim that Bill Clinton initially was open to letting Russia join NATO but his advisors vetoed that idea (Putin says Bill Clinton told him Russia could join NATO before pulling back hours later: ‘You tricked us’). No one did a deep dive to analyze what Putin had to say.

While the Western media is bending over backwards to ignore the interview, it has caught fire on the internet. As of 9pm Eastern Standard Time the interview on X/Twitter has over 159 MILLION views.

Did you notice the one President that Putin declined to name? Barack Obama. Putin had some positive things to say about George W Bush and Donald Trump. He talked about Clinton and the U.S. refusal to entertain Russia as a NATO partner. And he described the fruitless interactions with demented Joe Biden. So, why not talk about Obama? It was under Obama’s stewardship that the CIA, in tandem with Britain’s MI-6, launched the Maidan coup, which culminated in the ouster of Ukraine’s elected President Viktor Yanukovych. I interpret not saying the name of Voldemort, err I mean Obama, indicates Putin is mightily pissed off at Obama. Rightly so.

Putin also provided the first confirmed ranking of the countries supplying mercenaries to fight for Ukraine against Russia — Poland, the United States and Georgia (in that order). I did not realize that there were that many U.S. mercs running around in Ukraine.

Ray McGovern and I discussed the Tucker interview with Judge Napolitano on today’s Intel Roundtable.