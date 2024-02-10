Mitt Romney Defends Biden, Criticizes Special Counsel Hur in Comments to Liberal Media

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) defended Joe Biden’s mental capacity and criticized Special Counsel Robert Hur in remarks to liberal media reporters on Friday.

Speaking to a HuffPost reporter, Romney said, “I thought he did a good job in the press conference,” Biden held Thursday night to defend himself from allegations of serious memory issues made in the special counsel’s report on Biden’s criminal mishandling of classified documents. However, Romney noted that Biden’s age, 81 is a “huge issue” in the 2024 election, while also taking a shot at President Trump’s age.

Romney attacked Special Counsel Hur in comments to Raw Story reporter Matt Laslo:

“I thought the report from the prosecutor was politically charged. Unnecessarily,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told Raw Story on the steps of the Capitol as he was headed to the Senate floor to cast a rare Friday evening vote.



Romney, 76, announced last year he is not running for reelection in 2024 after serving just one term, saying he was making room for the “next generation.” Romney is the only Republican senator to vote to convict President Trump in both impeachment trials. Romney was the 2012 Republican presidential nominee and was governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007.

Romney’s remarks defending Biden were posted by HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic on X Twitter, “Romney says Biden is fit for office, notes Trump also made slip ups. “I’ve worked with the president and I haven’t seen anything that’s abnormal before. It was like President Trumps saying Niki Haley three times instead of Nancy Pelosi, sometimes you say the wrong word.”…Romney waived off criticism of Biden’s press conference yesterday. “I thought he did a good job in the press conference. He said Mexico instead of Egypt. Everybody knew what he was saying and that’s not an unusual thing.” But he called Biden’s age “a huge issue” in the election.”

Bobic also quoted Romney taking a dig at Trump’s age, 77 on Friday, ““The late 80s is kind of a tough time of thinking of running the country. And Donald Trump is not a lot younger,” he added.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates posted the HuffPost article about Romney’s defense of Biden:

The Biden campaign posted video on Monday of Romney attacking Trump over his opposition to the Senate’s doomed border-Ukraine bill:

Romney joked about the controversy about Biden’s mental ability with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) according to NBC News reporter Frank Thorp:

Romney walking around with Manchin: “We are a ticket. There’s no question we are.” Manchin: “We are, he wants to be the not stupid party…” Romney: “We’re taking a cognitive test right now. So we’ll let you know.””