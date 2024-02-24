Microsoft Boasts That White Employees are Paid Less Than Minority Peers Doing the Same Job

Microsoft has boasted that white employees are paid less than minority peers with the same job title.

The disclosure was part of the company’s 2023 Diversity and Inclusion Report.

“All racial and ethnic minority groups who are rewards eligible combined earn $1.007 total pay for every $1.000 earned by US rewards-eligible white employees with the same job title and level and considering tenure,” the Microsoft report states.

The report continues, “US Black and African American employees earn $1.004 and Asian employees earn $1.012 for every $1.000 earned by U.S. rewards-eligible white employees with the same job title and level and considering tenure.”

“This pay equity data represents total pay,” the report states. “Our total pay analysis considers base, annual bonus, and stock awards at the time of annual rewards for rewards- eligible employees.”

The company considers “understanding how to be effective allies key to activating a culture of inclusion.”

