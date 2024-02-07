JUST IN: McConnell Retreats, Says Senate Border Deal is Dead on Arrival (VIDEO)

Earlier Tuesday it was reported Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) recommended a “NO” vote on cloture on the motion to proceed with the $118 billion border security bill.

“McConnell recommended to GOP senators behind closed doors that they BLOCK the border bill on Wednesday, per multiple sources, bc it’s clear that most Republicans are preparing to vote no — either because they oppose the bill or want more time,” according to Punchbowl News reporter Andrew Desiderio.

“McConnell explicitly recommended a NO vote on cloture on the motion to proceed, according to several attendees. McConnell said the problem isn’t what Lankford negotiated, it’s that the political mood in the country has changed,” he added.

The Senate’s $118.28 billion national security supplemental package allocates $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

Only $20.23 billion was allocated to secure the US border amid an unprecedented invasion of military-age males from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and China.

McConnell was on board with this bill until he wasn’t.

Rather than admitting the border security bill is flawed, McConnell said he had a change of tune because the ‘political mood in the country has changed.’

“Most of our members feel that we’re not going to be able to make a law here,” McConnell told reporters on Tuesday.

