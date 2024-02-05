Mitch McConnell Praises Lankford ‘Border Bill’ for its “Immediate Solutions for Crisis at Southern Border” – That Gives $60 Billion to Ukraine and Only $20 Billion to Protect Border and Facilitate Invasion

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is ready to give Joe Biden everything he wants to keep the border open from now until eternity.

McConnell released a statement Sunday night in support of Joe Biden’s border bill that gives three times as much funding to Ukraine – $60 billion – than to border security and invasion support – $20 billion.

This is not the first time Mitch McConnell jumped into the fray to bail out Joe Biden and Democrats.

McConnell has more in common with the Marxist left than he does his own voting constituents.

In fact it’s quite common for Mitch McConnell to bail out Old Joe Biden.

McConnell released this ridiculous statement on Sunday.

Of course, McConnell won’t tell you the bill will give Ukraine $60 billion with only $20 billion going to the border.

Senate leaders on Sunday released the details of a long-awaited comprehensive border security bill, which also contains a substantial foreign aid component.

The discussions, led by Senators James Lankford (R-OK), Krysten Sinema (I-AZ), and Chris Murphy (D-CT), come after months of negotiations with the Biden regime, seeking to address both the ongoing crisis at the U.S. southern border and foreign policy commitments abroad.

The 370-page deal, according to Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, claims it reflects weeks of good-faith negotiations, balancing domestic concerns with urgent international aid needs.

“As Ukraine runs low on ammunition to fend off Putin’s brutal invasion, it is imperative we finally extend our support,” Murray said in a statement.

“We must also live up to our commitments to our allies around the globe and quickly get more aid to innocent civilians caught in conflict, including in Gaza, where the humanitarian crisis is especially dire. I never believed we should link policy demands to emergency aid for our allies, but Republicans insisted—so Democrats negotiated in good faith over many weeks and now there is a bipartisan deal on border policy legislation. Ukraine’s fate and so much more hangs in the balance—it’s time for Congress to act.”

The comprehensive $118.28 billion national security supplemental package, totaling $118.28 billion, allocates a staggering $60.06 billion to Ukraine in response to Russia’s aggressive military actions.

In contrast, U.S. border security efforts are earmarked to receive $20.23 billion. This disparity in funding allocation has raised eyebrows and sparked a debate over the Senate’s priorities at a time when domestic border security challenges persist.