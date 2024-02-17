MASSIVE Explosion Leaves Virginia Home Completely Incinerated and Causes Ground to Shake – One Firefighter Killed and 11 Others Injured (VIDEO)

Sterling, Virginia – A massive house explosion occurred at a house just 30 miles outside of DC leaving one firefighter dead and 11 others injured.

A firefighter radioed a mayday call for the fire in the 300 block of Silver Ridge Drive in Sterling, Virginia saying a firefighter was “trapped by debris.”

Loudoun Now reported the victims—firefighters and civilians—have been transported to area hospitals. Two victim were transported to the Burn Center at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC—one by AirCare helicopter.

Neighbors told Fox 5 DC they heard a loud boom and felt the ground and their homes shaking.

Sources are calling this a “structure fire” but a cause has not been identified at this time.

Fox 5 DC reported the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company was assisted by the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department and the Ashburn Fire Department. Several firetrucks with long ladders were seen hovering above the rubble.

Just two months ago, another massive explosion occurred at a home just 26 miles away in Arlington, Virginia after officer attempted to execute a search warrant for a suspect.

Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

