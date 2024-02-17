MASSIVE Explosion Leaves Virginia Home Completely Incinerated and Causes Ground to Shake – One Firefighter Killed and 11 Others Injured (VIDEO)

Sterling, Virginia – A massive house explosion occurred at a house just 30 miles outside of DC leaving one firefighter dead and 11 others injured.

A firefighter radioed a mayday call for the fire in the 300 block of Silver Ridge Drive in Sterling, Virginia saying a firefighter was “trapped by debris.”

Loudoun Now reported the victims—firefighters and civilians—have been transported to area hospitals. Two victim were transported to the Burn Center at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC—one by AirCare helicopter.

The footage below shows roughly when the incident first occurred.

WATCH:

#UPDATE: Additional footage is provided from the time when this incident first occurred. As of now, while making this post, officers reported that all firefighters have been accounted for, rescues have been made for those trapped, and firefighters and civilians are being… pic.twitter.com/FO1MrL3vh3 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 17, 2024

Below is the aftermath of the explosion. As one can see, the house is completely incinerated.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: Multiple Maydays have been Called as Firefighters Trapped and injured following a Massive House Explosion

⁰#Sterling | #Virginia⁰⁰Currently, a significant emergency response is underway in Sterling, Virginia, after multiple maydays were called due to… pic.twitter.com/kCsly2EnRO — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 17, 2024

Neighbors told Fox 5 DC they heard a loud boom and felt the ground and their homes shaking.

Sources are calling this a “structure fire” but a cause has not been identified at this time.

Fox 5 DC reported the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company was assisted by the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department and the Ashburn Fire Department. Several firetrucks with long ladders were seen hovering above the rubble.

Just two months ago, another massive explosion occurred at a home just 26 miles away in Arlington, Virginia after officer attempted to execute a search warrant for a suspect.