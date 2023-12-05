BREAKING: MASSIVE Explosion Filmed at Virginia Home as Police Execute Search Warrant in Response to Flare Gun Blasts (VIDEO)

Officers attempted to execute a search warrant Monday at a home near Arlington, Virginia’s Bluemont neighborhood, when a suspect fired multiple rounds from a flare gun inside, and the house exploded.

According to the Citizen app, which provides alerts relating to public safety and crime in real-time, the incident was reported at approximately 8:30 pm ET, and the residence exploded as a “suspect fired shots at officers.”

According to comments on the app, nearby residents “heard a huge boom.”

Citizen users uploaded videos of the flames and smoke plumes from a distance.

Washington Post reports,

Officers went to the 800 block of N. Burlington Street to investigate the reported discharge of a flare gun at a house, police said. As officers tried to execute a search warrant, it appeared that several rounds were fired inside the house from the flare gun, police said. An explosion occurred, and emergency personnel were trying to determine what happened, police said.

Arlington Police and Fire Department provided updates, confirming the details.

UPDATE: As officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home. Subsequently, an explosion occurred at the residence and officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) December 5, 2023

UPDATE: @ArlingtonVaFD is on scene working to extinguish the fire at the home. Media staging is in the 800 block of N. Edison Street. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) December 5, 2023

Journalist Nick Sortor questioned the narrative of this incident, posing on X, “Must’ve been a HELL of a flare gun… There’s CLEARLY more to this story.”

#UPDATE: Police are currently saying this explosion was caused by a “flare gun” fired at officers Must’ve been a HELL of a flare gun. Here’s what your typical flare gun looks like. There’s CLEARLY more to this story. https://t.co/mizvd63elx pic.twitter.com/T7JMcpXRnV — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 5, 2023

Watch a close-up video of the explosion below:

This is a developing story…