Massachusetts Dem Senator Ed Markey Pushes Bill That Could Prevent Churches From Using Armed Security

Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) is pushing legislation that could prevent churches from protecting themselves with armed security. In the House, this was pushed by Democrat Hank Johnson, who famously suggested that Guam could tip over if too many people were there.

It doesn’t matter how bad crime gets, Democrats continue to push for Americans to be disarmed.

Just last week, there was a shooting at Lakewood Church in Texas.

So now, at a time when more churches are probably considering armed security, Democrats are pushing this. Unreal.

Breitbart News reports:

Senate Democrats Push Bill That Could Prevent Churches From Having Armed Security Senator Edward Markey (D-MA) is pushing legislation that could prevent churches around the country from using a “security services unit” comprised of concealed carriers in congregations, parishes, etc. The bill is the Preventing Private Military Act of 2024, and it is co-sponsored by Senator Laphonza Butler (D-CA). The text of the bill prohibits “acting as part of or on behalf of a private paramilitary organization and armed with a firearm, explosive or incendiary device, or other dangerous weapon.” In another portion of the bill, the text provides circumstances that qualify as an action that is prohibited and includes the use of “large capacity ammunition feeding devices,” which is leftist speak for magazines that hold more than ten rounds.

More from Protestia:

Senate Democrats Propose Bill That Would Criminalize Armed Church Security A recent Lifeway survey of Protestant pastors shows that armed congregants protect more than 50% of protestant churches. While these security arrangements vary in their level of sophistication on a church-by-church basis, nearly the same number of pastors who report the use of armed congregants report that there is an intentional plan in place to prepare for threats posed by an active shooter. Though various state and local laws currently regulate and limit the use of concealed carry weapons by church security teams in various locale, a proposed federal law would criminalize the preparations made by many armed church security teams across the United States. Sponsored in the U.S. Senate by Senator Edward Markey (D-MA) and cosponsored by Senator Laphonza Butler (D-CA), the Preventing Private Military Activity Act of 2024 widely defines a paramilitary group as any group of 3 or more persons who function under a command structure as a “security services unit.”

Democrats just keep chipping away at gun rights. They know they can’t overturn the Second Amendment – yet – so they just keep making it more difficult for people to own and use guns for protection.