Mass Protests in Brazil, USA and Europe Next Sunday to Defend Bolsonaro as Lula Regime Targets and Arrests Opposition Leaders

Brazilian patriots plan to demonstrate against the far-left Lula government’s coup Sunday Feb. 25 after former President Jair Bolsonaro and members of his “Liberal Party” are raided by police and threatened with prison.

Argentine President Javier Milei, Italy’s Matteo Salvini and André Ventura from Portugal are expected to attend.

Brazilians are hoping President Donald Trump will attend as well.

The president of Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party Valdemar Costa Neto was arrested on February 8 after a search of his Brasilia home turned up an unregistered flamethrower. Flamethrowers are usually considered novelty items and not illegal weapons. Elon Musk sold 20.000 under the name “Not-A-Flamethrower” as a gag in 2018. However, the Lula Regime will use any excuse to lock up the political opposition, it seems – much like the Biden regime in the US. Costa Neto was provisionally set free on Saturday Feb. 10.

Former Bolsonaro aide Colonel Bernardo Correa Neto was arrested at Brasilia’s airport when he arrived from exile in the United States Feb. 11 and put in detention at an army garrison after a custody hearing, Reuters reports.

Army colonel Mauro Cid, who served as Bolsonaro’s personal secretary, was arrested May 5, 2023 for exchanging messages with exiled journalist Allan dos Santos, allegedly plotting a “coup” in 2022. Cid has allegedly “confessed”. His mobile phone records allegedly reveal compromising WhatsApp conversations between various suspects, including Bolsonaro, his former Minister of Defense, four generals, an admiral, and around 20 civilians, BNN reports.

The Federal Police, the private police force commanded by Brazil’s de facto “Supreme Leader”, Justice Alexandre de Moraes, raided Bolsonaro’s beach house and political party office Feb. 8, confiscated his passport and accused him of “trying to overturn the election result as part of an alleged military coup”.

In reality, however, Jair Bolsonaro did not do any such thing, despite hundreds of thousands of Brazilians thronging the streets in the largest pro-Democracy protests in world history in November and December of 2022. Bolsonaro was at pains not to do anything that could be construed as violating the constitution, as his supporters beseeched him to order a military intervention to stop the Lula Coup. The Gateway Pundit was the only news outlet in the world outside of Brazil following the protests.

Bolsonaro’s son Carlos, a Rio de Janeiro city councilman was raided by Alexandre de Moraes’s Federal Police goon squad on Monday, January 29 at both his residence and parliamentary office, as Gateway Pundit reported.

President Jair Bolsonaro has been banned from running for office again until 2030 and will face a hearing Thursday, Feb. 22 on orders of Alexandre de Moraes. On Monday, de Moraes finally granted Bolsonaro’s lawyers access to the records of his alleged coup attempt, Antagonista writes.

President Jair Bolsonaro “was summoned to give testimony next Thursday, 2/22, in Brasília, as part of petition 12100, resulting from the investigations/operations that took place the week before last. His lawyers will take the necessary measures to ensure the President receives all the broad defense constitutionally provided for”, Bolsonaro attorney Fabio Wajngarten wrote on X.

O Presidente @jairbolsonaro foi intimado para prestar depoimento na próxima 5f dia 22/2, em Brasília, no âmbito da petição 12100, decorrente das investigações/ operações ocorridas na semana retrasada.

Seus advogados tomarão as devidas providências afim de assegurar ao Presidente… — Fabio Wajngarten (@fabiowoficial) February 19, 2024

Jair Bolsonaro will lead a massive protest on Sunday on Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo, Brazil, calling on his supporters to wear yellow and green and “protest peacefully for the protection of democracy.”

Argentine President Javier Milei, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and the leader of Portuguese Chega party André Ventura are also expected to attend. Brazilian patriots are also hoping President Donald Trump will attend on Sunday.

Brazilian patriots have scheduled world-wide protests on Sunday. Feb, 25, including in Boston, New York, Miami, Atlanta and Washington, D.C., as well as Toronto, Canada; Rome, Italy; Lisbon, Portugal; London, UK, Frankfurt, Germany, Barcelona, Spain and Paris, France.