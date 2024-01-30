BRAZILIAN POLITICAL STORM: Bolsonaro’s Son Targeted in Federal Police Raid – Two Bolsonaro Deputies Also Targeted — Just Like the Democrat Party Here at Home!

By Fernando de Castro in Brazil

Carlos Bolsonaro, a Rio de Janeiro city councilman and son of former conservative Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, became the target of a search and seizure operation conducted by the Federal Police on Monday, January 29. Law enforcement agents carried out the operation at both his residence and parliamentary office.

The action was authorized by Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, a jurist known to be at odds with supporters of former President Bolsonaro and recognized for his staunch criticism of right-wing ideologies.

The Federal Police, now under the leadership of the government headed by the communist Lula da Silva, faces accusations of targeting conservative opposition figures in Brazil. Just a few days ago, two conservative deputies from Jair Bolsonaro’s party were also subjects of police operations.

An ongoing investigation is probing alleged illegal surveillance of authorities by the Brazilian Intelligence Agency during Bolsonaro’s presidency.

The latest Federal Police operation occurred a day after a “Super Live” event featuring Jair Bolsonaro and his sons. The live stream garnered up to 400,000 simultaneous viewers.

During the broadcast, Jair Bolsonaro introduced a new political training course and provided strategies for conservative voters to select candidates in the 2024 local elections in Brazil.

The individuals under investigation may face charges of unauthorized access to someone else’s computer system, involvement in a criminal organization, and interception of telecommunications, computer, or telematic communications without judicial authorization or for purposes not permitted by law.

Conservatives accuse the Supreme Federal Court of engaging in a “fishing expedition”, a practice prohibited in Brazil.

Jair Bolsonaro criticized the operation, dubbing the Federal Police as the “Gestapo.” At the time of the operation, he was fishing with his sons and returned home around 11 a.m., where they were met by federal agents.