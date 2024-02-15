Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz Offer Grim Assessment of National Security After Chairman Turner’s Suspicious Warning (VIDEO)

In the wake of House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH)’s recent visit to Kyiv and subsequent warnings of a serious national security threat related to Russia, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) have released their perspective on the situation, painting a stark picture of America’s security challenges.
Following Chairman Turner’s urgent message, sources close to the intelligence community shared with CNN that the threat is indeed “very sensitive” and “highly concerning.”
“Today, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has made available to all Members of Congress information concerning a serious national security threat,” Rep. Turner said in a statement.
“I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat,” he added.
Statement from Chairman @RepMikeTurner: pic.twitter.com/OA9yJuEPlf
— House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) February 14, 2024
This announcement came shortly after Speaker Mike Johnson halted a Senate aid bill that would have provided billions of dollars to Ukraine, prompting various reactions from political figures.
In a twist that’s almost too bizarre to believe, America is grappling with a national security threat from Russia so alarming that our very own government insists it’s too hush-hush to even share with us.
Chief White House Correspondent at Today News Africa, Simon Ateba, wrote on his X account:
Washington is really an amazing place. Suddenly, as Speaker Johnson says he will not take up a bill to send over $95 billion to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, officials begin to warn that there’s a new national security threat.
It’s leaked to the media without any details, in the form of a scary and vague statement that leaves more questions than answers, then National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan comes to the White House for a briefing, he gets the question on the mysterious national security threat, but refuses to provide details publicly, heightening the anticipation.
After the briefing, Pentagon tells the media it has to do with space but can’t discuss further, heightening the suspense.
Eventually, they tell the New York Times that Russia is developing a new nuclear weapon with international capabilities, but it’s still in development stage and has not been deployed yet. Still, it’s very dangerous.
They leave that hanging, other newspapers repeat it, there is a new threat and there is a Republican House blocking the money to fight Russia via intermediaries in Ukraine, while they are about to complete the development of a new nuclear weapon.
Wow!!! Who can beat that??
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has thrown his hat into the ring with a pointed critique, stating, “It was incredibly irresponsible of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Turner to gaslight the country by alleging this ‘national security threat.'”
“The reality we’re being shown is just a facade. Behind it lies a strategy to justify spying on American citizens and frivolously spending their hard-earned money. It’s a classic bait and switch.”
WATCH:
It was incredibly irresponsible of House Intelligence Committee Chairman @RepMikeTurner to gaslight the country alleging this “national security threat.”
The game you are watching is not the game being played. They'll try to use the veneer of this threat to justify spying on the… pic.twitter.com/bI3KGIKAir
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 15, 2024
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to X to voice her take on the national and international jeopardy faced by the United States.
Are we facing a national security threat?
It’s my duty to be honest with you.
Yes. It’s real.
I went to the briefing today in the SCIF [Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility].
Our President is a dementia patient in charge of our country and the nuclear football, who ripped our border wide open to over 10 million people and counting from over 160 countries around the world and 2 million of them we never caught, however an unknown number of those are in fact terrorists who want to kill you.
Not only that, the administration has empowered the criminal cartels and they not only control most of our southern border, but are also making tens of billions from human and drug trafficking and have expanded their international operations to have a strong foothold inside the United States.
Along with that, the government you trusted with your hard earned tax dollars has enslaved us all in over $34 TRILLION in debt. Communists China owns most of our debt and China makes most of our critical chain supplies, you know like medications that keep many of you alive.
Now the interest rate on that debt is climbing so fast that the annual interest alone is soon to be bigger than our entire defense budget.
Turns out the “smart people” running the federal government have made so many bad decisions with foreign policy, sanctions, and trade that our dollar is under dire threat and soon could no longer be the world’s currency.
This means that your 401K’s, retirement accounts, stock portfolios, and savings could soon be worthless and your government mandated social security account that most of you depend on in retirement could soon be wiped out.
These are just a few of the terrifying top national security threats we face.
However, perhaps the greatest threat is the federal government has become so powerful over the people that it leaks “intelligence” to the press in order to pressure Congress to make certain votes, protect it’s own power to spy on it’s own citizens, maintain power and protect it’s own job security, and most terrifying of all has become weaponized to crush it’s political enemies.
All of this you I’m telling you didn’t come from the SCIF, you already know, and I’m depending on you to help me stop our greatest national security threat, the one from within.