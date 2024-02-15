Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz Offer Grim Assessment of National Security After Chairman Turner’s Suspicious Warning (VIDEO)

In the wake of House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH)’s recent visit to Kyiv and subsequent warnings of a serious national security threat related to Russia, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) have released their perspective on the situation, painting a stark picture of America’s security challenges.

Following Chairman Turner’s urgent message, sources close to the intelligence community shared with CNN that the threat is indeed “very sensitive” and “highly concerning.”

“Today, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has made available to all Members of Congress information concerning a serious national security threat,” Rep. Turner said in a statement.

“I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat,” he added.

This announcement came shortly after Speaker Mike Johnson halted a Senate aid bill that would have provided billions of dollars to Ukraine, prompting various reactions from political figures.

In a twist that’s almost too bizarre to believe, America is grappling with a national security threat from Russia so alarming that our very own government insists it’s too hush-hush to even share with us.

Chief White House Correspondent at Today News Africa, Simon Ateba, wrote on his X account:

Washington is really an amazing place. Suddenly, as Speaker Johnson says he will not take up a bill to send over $95 billion to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, officials begin to warn that there’s a new national security threat. It’s leaked to the media without any details, in the form of a scary and vague statement that leaves more questions than answers, then National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan comes to the White House for a briefing, he gets the question on the mysterious national security threat, but refuses to provide details publicly, heightening the anticipation. After the briefing, Pentagon tells the media it has to do with space but can’t discuss further, heightening the suspense. Eventually, they tell the New York Times that Russia is developing a new nuclear weapon with international capabilities, but it’s still in development stage and has not been deployed yet. Still, it’s very dangerous. They leave that hanging, other newspapers repeat it, there is a new threat and there is a Republican House blocking the money to fight Russia via intermediaries in Ukraine, while they are about to complete the development of a new nuclear weapon. Wow!!! Who can beat that??

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has thrown his hat into the ring with a pointed critique, stating, “It was incredibly irresponsible of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Turner to gaslight the country by alleging this ‘national security threat.'”

“The reality we’re being shown is just a facade. Behind it lies a strategy to justify spying on American citizens and frivolously spending their hard-earned money. It’s a classic bait and switch.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to X to voice her take on the national and international jeopardy faced by the United States.