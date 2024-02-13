Male High Jumper Wins Girls’ High School State Title in New Hampshire — Breaks Female Record (VIDEO)

A biological male high jumper who identifies as a transgender girl has won the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association indoor track and field championship.

Maelle Jacques, a Kearsarge Regional High School sophomore, jumped at 5’1,” an inch higher than any female student ever has.

New Hampshire Male Track Athlete Favored To Win Girls State Championship Meet This Upcoming Weekend "Sophomore Maelle Jacques, a biological male, is ranked as the top high jumper in the division"

However, Jacques’s jump was 10″ lower than the winning jump for boys, meaning he would have lost big time if he competed against his own sex.

Male high jumper Maelle Jacques won a GIRLS' high school state title yesterday in New Hampshire. His winning jump was almost 10″ lower than the boys' winning height. His 10 pt score helped the Kearsage HS girls' track & field team jump to runner-up in the state

The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association allows students to compete with which ever sex they choose, even if it does not correspond with their biological sex.

NHJournal reports that Jacques has dominated girls’ competitions for the last two seasons.

Swimmer and defender of female sports Riley Gaines commented on Jacques’ win in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

How could the parents of this boy allow their son to cheat deserving women out of opportunities? And why don't the parents of the girls stand up and say "no" for their daughters? This country is full of failing, gutless mothers and fathers.

“How could the parents of this boy allow their son to cheat deserving women out of opportunities? And why don’t the parents of the girls stand up and say ‘no’ for their daughters?” Gaines wrote. “This country is full of failing, gutless mothers and fathers.”

Kearsarge school district superintendent Winfried Feneberg defended allowing the boy to compete against girls.

“Kearsarge supports all students and student-athletes regardless of their gender identity,” said Feneberg, according to a report from Breitbart News.

“Each student-athlete has the right to compete in the activity of their choice,” she continued. “The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association’s stance on this issue is clear: Denying that opportunity is a violation of equal rights afforded under state and federal law.

“Further, we believe that limiting access to any activity violates our core mission and vision, which are grounded in supporting every student and student-athlete’s right to pursue their goals and interests,” Feinberg concluded.