MAKES PERFECT SENSE: Biden Reportedly Loves MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ and Bases Decisions on What People Say on the Show

Joe Biden reportedly loves MSNBC’s morning program ‘Morning Joe’ which makes perfect sense because the people on that show are about as smart as he is. Joe Scarborough and Mika are also two of the biggest Trump-haters on cable news, and that’s saying a lot.

Morning Joe used to be friendly to Trump, but something changed over the years and they have elevated Trump Derangement Syndrome to an art form.

They are now huge cheerleaders for Biden and all things Democrat. It’s really no wonder that Biden likes them.

Axios reported:

Inside Biden’s obsession with “Morning Joe” When White House aides appear on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” they’re often booked between 7 and 7:40 a.m. ET. That’s so they’ll reach one crucial and loyal viewer: President Biden. Why it matters: Biden’s years-long love of MSNBC’s staple morning show affects how the White House runs — and who Biden listens to. Zoom in: The president often calls co-host Joe Scarborough — a former Republican congressman who’s now a harsh critic of Donald Trump — to get Scarborough’s take on issues and sometimes vent about media coverage, according to people familiar with the relationship. – During the day, Biden has long asked his staff whether they saw a story, a poll, or a segment that had been on the show. He’s included show regulars in off-the-record conversations with policy experts. – Biden pays particular attention to — and has consulted with — “Morning Joe” regulars such as longtime reporter Mike Barnicle, foreign policy expert Richard Haass and historian Jon Meacham, who has assisted on several Biden speeches.

Bonchie of RedState comments:

… the MSNBC show has long been a platform for far-left activists who cosplay as intellectuals. It also serves as a continual apologetic for the Biden administration, and that’s likely what has earned the president’s favor. The connection goes much further than mere television addiction, though. Apparently, Biden calls Scarborough directly on a regular basis and White House aides have direct lines to various panel members of the show. Yes, the United States is currently being run by low-rated, left-wing morning hosts.

Would you ever take advice from Joe Scarborough? Biden does.

President Joe Biden's TV 'obsession' is Morning Joe – so much that he even phones co-host Joe Scarborough for advice https://t.co/amxccyJOMo pic.twitter.com/INhV3mir3i — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 3, 2024

Is anyone surprised?