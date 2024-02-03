In Major Reversal, Speaker Johnson to Introduce Bill to Send $17.6 Billion to Israel Amid Border Security Fight

House Speaker Mike Johnson will introduce a bill to send $17.6 billion to Israel in emergency aid without corresponding spending cuts amid a fight over border security.

The first standalone Israel aid package voted on included IRS cuts, which of course received heavy backlash by Democrats and was rejected by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The new Israel funding bill will exclude the IRS cuts.

BREAKING NEWS — IN A REVERSAL, @SpeakerJohnson will put a bill on the floor to send $17.6 billion to Israel with no corresponding spending cuts, a reversal meant to preempt the Senate's border-and-national-security supplemental. Here's a letter from Johnson to the House GOP:… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 3, 2024

“While the Senate appears poised to finally release text of their supplemental package after months of behind closed doors negotiations, their leadership is aware that by failing to include the House in their negotiations, they have eliminated the ability for swift consideration of any legislation,” speaker Johnson wrote in a letter to colleagues.

“Given the Senate’s failure to move appropriate legislation in a timely fashion, and the perilous circumstances currently facing Israel, the House will continue to lead. Next week, we will take up and pass a clean, standalone Israel supplemental package.”

Excerpt from Fox News: