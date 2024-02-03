In Major Reversal, Speaker Johnson to Introduce Bill to Send $17.6 Billion to Israel Amid Border Security Fight

House Speaker Mike Johnson will introduce a bill to send $17.6 billion to Israel in emergency aid without corresponding spending cuts amid a fight over border security.
The first standalone Israel aid package voted on included IRS cuts, which of course received heavy backlash by Democrats and was rejected by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
The new Israel funding bill will exclude the IRS cuts.
BREAKING NEWS — IN A REVERSAL, @SpeakerJohnson will put a bill on the floor to send $17.6 billion to Israel with no corresponding spending cuts, a reversal meant to preempt the Senate's border-and-national-security supplemental.
Here's a letter from Johnson to the House GOP:…
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 3, 2024
“While the Senate appears poised to finally release text of their supplemental package after months of behind closed doors negotiations, their leadership is aware that by failing to include the House in their negotiations, they have eliminated the ability for swift consideration of any legislation,” speaker Johnson wrote in a letter to colleagues.
“Given the Senate’s failure to move appropriate legislation in a timely fashion, and the perilous circumstances currently facing Israel, the House will continue to lead. Next week, we will take up and pass a clean, standalone Israel supplemental package.”
Excerpt from Fox News:
Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is putting legislation on the House floor next week to give Israel $17.6 billion in emergency funding.
The timing is notable given that Senate and White House negotiators are expected to release legislative text this weekend for a border security compromise in addition to President Biden’s $106 billion supplemental funding request for Ukraine, Israel, humanitarian causes and other issues.
In a letter sent to Republican colleagues on Saturday, Johnson criticized the House GOP majority’s exclusion from those talks and argued they were not moving fast enough to help Israel in its war against Hamas.
One of the first House votes Johnson held as speaker was a standalone Israel funding bill for roughly $14 billion, the amount requested by Biden in his supplemental aid package. However, that bill would have offset the funds by taking them from money allocated toward the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) — a move lauded by GOP hardliners.
But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., refused to take the bill up and accused Johnson of mixing “a poison pill” with Israel aid.