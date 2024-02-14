RACE CALLED: Democrat Tom Suozzi Wins New York District 3 Special Election – How Awful! Republicans Give George Santos House Seat to Democrats

by

The special election to replace Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is taking place during a New York snowstorm today.

Republican lawmakers removed Santos from Congress in December.  They felt it was important to remove one of their members in December.

RINOs and Democrats had been gunning for Santos since he first entered Congress. George Santos had not been CONVICTED of a crime. He was indicted by the House Ethics Committee led by Republicans.  This was an unprecedented move by the GOP lawmakers.

Democrat Tom Suozzi and Republican Mazi Pilip are running to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District.

Mazi Pilip campaigned in Massapequa on Tuesday. She says she will absolutely accept the results in today’s race.

Update: 9:12 PM
Tom Suozzi 10,160 votes (63%)
Mazi Pilip 5,917 votes (37%)

Update: 9:21 PM
Tom Suozzi 15,470 votes (61%)
Mazi Pilip 9,670 votes (38%)

Update: 22:00 PM
Tom Suozzi 55,154 (58.7%)
Mazi Pilip 38,843 (41%)

UPDATE: Tom Suozzi declared winner!

Via PBS.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.