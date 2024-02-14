RACE CALLED: Democrat Tom Suozzi Wins New York District 3 Special Election – How Awful! Republicans Give George Santos House Seat to Democrats

The special election to replace Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is taking place during a New York snowstorm today.

Republican lawmakers removed Santos from Congress in December. They felt it was important to remove one of their members in December.

RINOs and Democrats had been gunning for Santos since he first entered Congress. George Santos had not been CONVICTED of a crime. He was indicted by the House Ethics Committee led by Republicans. This was an unprecedented move by the GOP lawmakers.

Democrat Tom Suozzi and Republican Mazi Pilip are running to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District.

Mazi Pilip campaigned in Massapequa on Tuesday. She says she will absolutely accept the results in today’s race.

Update: 9:12 PM

Tom Suozzi 10,160 votes (63%)

Mazi Pilip 5,917 votes (37%)

Update: 9:21 PM

Tom Suozzi 15,470 votes (61%)

Mazi Pilip 9,670 votes (38%)

Update: 22:00 PM

Tom Suozzi 55,154 (58.7%)

Mazi Pilip 38,843 (41%)

UPDATE: Tom Suozzi declared winner!

Via PBS.

