Liberal Media Outlet Axios Says the Term ‘Open Border’ is a ‘Myth’ Being Pushed by Conservatives

The border crisis and unchecked illegal immigration is such a huge problem that is has now eclipsed the economy as the top issue for the 2024 election.

Some liberal media outlets have tried to gaslight the American people on this, but a recent report from Axios takes the gaslighting to a whole new level.

According to Axios, the idea of an open border is a ‘myth’ that’s being pushed by conservatives.

NOTE: This report is from October, but Axios tweeted it out this weekend, so it’s getting a lot of notice right now.

Axios Explains: The myth of a U.S.-Mexico “open border”

As the Biden administration grapples with the soaring number of migrants and asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, conservative pundits and politicians have upped accusations that some Democrats support “open border” policies.

The big picture: By using the term “open border,” conservatives — including Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who is seeking the role of House speaker — are suggesting that anyone can get into the U.S. without much hassle. But the reality is that the southern border is more fortified than it’s ever been.

Reality check: Since 1992, the U.S. has quadrupled the number of Border Patrol agents — from less than 5,000 to nearly 20,000 today.

– Barriers, walls, and fences have been erected along portions of the 1,951-mile U.S.-Mexico border, in addition to new Border Patrol outposts and high-tech surveillance systems.

– The Border Patrol regularly breaks border arrest records, highlighting the difficulty of entering the country illegally.

People trashed this story on Twitter/X:

It just goes to show some people in our media are downright delusional. This issue is a top concern for voters across the board.

That’s hardly a myth.

