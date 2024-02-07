“Let’s Just Say We Gave Him a Little Pain Compliance” – NYC’s Guardian Angels Rough Up Alleged Migrant Shoplifter During Live Hannity Interview (VIDEO)

A wild scene unfolded during a live interview on Fox News’s “Hannity” on Tuesday night, where Curtis Sliwa’s Guardian Angels were caught roughing up a suspected shoplifting migrant on camera.

As Mediaite reported, Sean Hannity had brought on Sliwa to discuss radical left New York City Mayor Eric Adams handing out prepaid credit cards to illegal alien families housed in hotels across the Big Apple along with the recent beating of a New York cop by illegals.

Sliwa responded by calling himself Adams’s “Number 1 Hater” and blasted the mayor extensively for giving the illegals “everything.”

I’m his No. 1 hater. Join the Curtis Sliwa Haters Club of Eric Adams, who is single-handedly destroying this city by giving illegal aliens everything. They arrive in our city; imagine you check in at your hotel, you get concierge service, and bam! You get a $1,000 debit card that you can use for the whole month. You get more money than any veteran, any homeless person, any emotionally disturbed person in New York City gets. That’s an absolute outrage.

Things then suddenly took a bizarre turn. After Sliwa finished ripping into Adams and Hannity started speaking again, the Guardian Angels left the frame after apparently noticing an individual committing a crime.

The brief video shows Angels dishing out a little street “justice” before finally restraining the suspect. One Angel is seen shoving the suspect around before another tosses him to the ground.

NEW: Guardian Angels take down a 'Venezuelan migrant shoplifter' in Times Square during a live interview with Sean Hannity 'His mother back in Venezuela felt the vibrations. He's sucking concrete, the cops scraped him off the asphalt, he's on his way to jail, but they'll cut… pic.twitter.com/bo8qpl7AoW — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) February 7, 2024

Sliwa explained to Hannity what just happened and alleged they caught a migrant shoplifting.

He had been shoplifting. The Guardian Angels spotted him, stopped him, he resisted, and let’s just say we gave him a little pain compliance. His mother, back in Venezuela, felt the vibrations. He’s sucking concrete, the cops scraped him off the asphalt, he’s on his way to jail, but they’ll cut him loose.

Sliwa went on to tell Hannity that it was time for New Yorkers to take matters into their own hands.

We gotta take 42nd Street back, Sean. These illegals think they own this street, they think they rule the night. This is our country, if they can’t abide by the rules, then we’re gonna kick ’em back from where they came.

The New York Police Department told Fox News the man was attempting to disrupt Sliwa’s interview and was subsequently charged with disorderly conduct.