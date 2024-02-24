Karine Jean-Pierre Blames Republicans When Asked Why Biden Waited Three Years to Consider Executive Action to Secure the Border (VIDEO)

Karine Jean-Pierre blamed Republicans this week again when asked why Biden waited so long to consider taking action at the border.

“Now we are hearing about executive action that can be taken. Why wait this long?” a reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

“I’ve been very clear. We have made decisions on that, I’m not gonna get into policy discussions or hypotheticals.” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“The focus here should be what happened in the Senate in a bipartisan way, that Republicans have rejected,” KJP continued.

Watch:

Karine Jean-Pierre blames Republicans when asked why Biden has waited three years to consider executive action to secure the border (after his executive actions decimated border security) pic.twitter.com/Yyo8vkoKb9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 23, 2024

She continued to provide no real answers to important questions that were being asked in regard to candidate Biden telling people to come to the border while running for President.

“As a candidate, President Biden was telling people to come to the border. So what has changed since then?” a reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

“I don’t have the context of this quote that you are giving me,” Karine Jean-Pierre responded.

Watch:

“As a candidate, Joe Biden was telling people to come to the border – so what changed since then?” KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: “I don’t have the context” pic.twitter.com/pGNHllRqgp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 23, 2024

KJP continued deflecting the border issue by once again talking about legislation.

“Does the fact that he is considering other actions mean that there was more he could have done earlier?” Fox News Peter Doocy asked KJP.

“I’m gonna very clear. The bottom line the only way we could move forward in an effective, more comprehensive way was to move forward with bipartisan legislation,” KJP said.

Watch:

Karine Jean-Pierre says the “only way” to move forward with securing the border is by passing new legislation — not reversing the executive actions Biden already took to dismantle border security pic.twitter.com/yZ1U5FOZG5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 23, 2024

Joe Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days to decimate border security.

There have been an estimated 11 million illegals that have entered the US under the Biden regime.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.