Kamala Harris Affects Bizarre Accent as She Speaks at Campaign Rally in South Carolina (VIDEO)

by

Kamala Harris on Friday traveled to South Carolina for a campaign event on the eve of the state’s Democrat primaries.

Recall that the Democrats previously voted to remove Iowa as its first voting state and replaced it with South Carolina to protect Joe Biden.

Apparently, Iowa is too white.

Harris affected a bizarre accent as she spoke at a campaign event in Orangeburg, South Carolina on Friday.

Why does she always do this?

“In 2020, South Carolina said, we need to take on the issue of high-speed internet. For years I have spoken with leaders…about the urgent need for high-speed internet. In particular rural communities where students have had to go to the public library just to submit their homework on the Wi-Fi,” Harris said in a strange accent.

Harris told the rallygoers that Joe Biden is going to make sure they have high-speed internet.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris’ accent got even stronger as she spoke about historically black colleges and universities.

Her pandering was off the charts.

WATCH:

No matter how much Kamala Harris panders, black voters in South Carolina are turning on Joe Biden ahead of the Democrat primaries set for February 3.

“Biden just wants to cause more bills for everybody, and he’s got a lot of homeless people out here,” one black South Carolina voter told the media of Joe Biden losing support among blacks.

“It ain’t the Black community — it’s everybody’s community,” he said.

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported, a poll released in December by Morning Consult shows Joe Biden losing support among black voters while President Trump is gaining support. Over the past year, Biden is down nine points, from 70 to 61 percent while Trump is up seven points, 15 to 22 percent

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.