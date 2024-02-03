Kamala Harris Affects Bizarre Accent as She Speaks at Campaign Rally in South Carolina (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Friday traveled to South Carolina for a campaign event on the eve of the state’s Democrat primaries.

Recall that the Democrats previously voted to remove Iowa as its first voting state and replaced it with South Carolina to protect Joe Biden.

Apparently, Iowa is too white.

Harris affected a bizarre accent as she spoke at a campaign event in Orangeburg, South Carolina on Friday.

Why does she always do this?

“In 2020, South Carolina said, we need to take on the issue of high-speed internet. For years I have spoken with leaders…about the urgent need for high-speed internet. In particular rural communities where students have had to go to the public library just to submit their homework on the Wi-Fi,” Harris said in a strange accent.

Harris told the rallygoers that Joe Biden is going to make sure they have high-speed internet.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris’ accent got even stronger as she spoke about historically black colleges and universities.

Her pandering was off the charts.

WATCH:

No matter how much Kamala Harris panders, black voters in South Carolina are turning on Joe Biden ahead of the Democrat primaries set for February 3.

“Biden just wants to cause more bills for everybody, and he’s got a lot of homeless people out here,” one black South Carolina voter told the media of Joe Biden losing support among blacks.

“It ain’t the Black community — it’s everybody’s community,” he said.

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported, a poll released in December by Morning Consult shows Joe Biden losing support among black voters while President Trump is gaining support. Over the past year, Biden is down nine points, from 70 to 61 percent while Trump is up seven points, 15 to 22 percent