JUST IN: Lefty Journalist Indicted on Conspiracy Charges For Hacking Fox News, Leaking Tucker Carlson Videos

‘Progressive’ journalist Tim Burke was indicted and arrested on 14 federal crimes including conspiracy charges for hacking Fox News and leaking the Tucker Carlson videos.

Tim Burke previously worked at the Daily Beast and Deadspin.

Run on progressive policies

Win on progressive policies

Enact progressive policies https://t.co/dBuPSKoALk — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 11, 2023

Last year behind-the-scenes videos of Tucker Carlson were publicly leaked.

In one leaked video, Tucker Carlson talked about how he was triggered by Dominion’s lawyer who he called a “slimy motherf*cker” during his deposition.

These leaked videos actually made everyone love Tucker even more.

WATCH:

We’ve got a new FoxLeak. In this behind-the-scenes video, Tucker Carlson talks about how he was “triggered” by Dominion’s lawyer, who he calls a “slimy motherfucker,” during his deposition. https://t.co/B8hZtOkfBX pic.twitter.com/tPIzgGzFAw — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 3, 2023

The videos were hilarious.

WATCH:

FOXLEAKS: Tucker Carlson asks makeup artist if “pillow fights ever break out” in the women’s bathroom in new behind-the-scenes video https://t.co/M2d6THLRdq pic.twitter.com/vSRooVlzVH — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 4, 2023

The Tampa Bay Times last year reported the FBI searched the home of Florida Democrat and lefty journalist Tim Burke after videos of Tucker Carlson were leaked and posted online.

Tucker Carlson, Fox News hacks tied to FBI search of Tampa council member’s homehttps://t.co/dYTi2VXAbI — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) May 26, 2023

Tim Burke was indicted on 14 federal crimes for hacking Fox News.

CNN reported: