JUST IN: Lefty Journalist Indicted on Conspiracy Charges For Hacking Fox News, Leaking Tucker Carlson Videos

‘Progressive’ journalist Tim Burke was indicted and arrested on 14 federal crimes including conspiracy charges for hacking Fox News and leaking the Tucker Carlson videos.
Tim Burke previously worked at the Daily Beast and Deadspin.
Run on progressive policies
Win on progressive policies
Enact progressive policies https://t.co/dBuPSKoALk
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 11, 2023
Last year behind-the-scenes videos of Tucker Carlson were publicly leaked.
In one leaked video, Tucker Carlson talked about how he was triggered by Dominion’s lawyer who he called a “slimy motherf*cker” during his deposition.
These leaked videos actually made everyone love Tucker even more.
WATCH:
We’ve got a new FoxLeak.
In this behind-the-scenes video, Tucker Carlson talks about how he was “triggered” by Dominion’s lawyer, who he calls a “slimy motherfucker,” during his deposition. https://t.co/B8hZtOkfBX pic.twitter.com/tPIzgGzFAw
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 3, 2023
The videos were hilarious.
WATCH:
FOXLEAKS: Tucker Carlson asks makeup artist if “pillow fights ever break out” in the women’s bathroom in new behind-the-scenes video https://t.co/M2d6THLRdq pic.twitter.com/vSRooVlzVH
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 4, 2023
The Tampa Bay Times last year reported the FBI searched the home of Florida Democrat and lefty journalist Tim Burke after videos of Tucker Carlson were leaked and posted online.
Tucker Carlson, Fox News hacks tied to FBI search of Tampa council member’s homehttps://t.co/dYTi2VXAbI
— Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) May 26, 2023
Tim Burke was indicted on 14 federal crimes for hacking Fox News.
CNN reported:
Timothy Burke, a former journalist, has been charged with 14 federal crimes over the alleged hack and leaking of a series of unflattering behind-the-scenes clips of Tucker Carlson, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.
In the grand jury indictment, Burke was charged with one count of conspiracy, six counts of accessing a protected computer without authorization, and seven counts of intercepting or disclosing wire, oral or electronic communications. The 45-year-old was arrested Thursday morning and was expected to appear in federal court in Tampa, Florida, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The charges against Burke, who denied breaking the law through his lawyers, followed a Justice Department criminal hacking probe opened last year after previously unaired videos from Carlson’s former Fox News show surfaced online. In one unaired clip posted by Vice in 2022, Kanye West was seen making antisemitic remarks to Carlson. The following year, after Carlson was fired from Fox News, the progressive watchdog Media Matters posted embarrassing behind-the-scenes footage of Carlson making crude remarks while joking with staff and denigrating the Fox Nation streaming service.