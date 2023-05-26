Report: Leak of Tucker Carlson Videos Tied to Hack of Fox News, FBI Search of Florida Democrat and Progressive Journalist’s Home

A search this month by the FBI of the Florida home of Democrat Tampa City Council member Lynn Hurtak and her progressive journalist husband Timothy Burke involves the hack and leak of Fox News videos of Tucker Carlson, the Tampa Bay Times reported Friday. The videos reportedly involve Kanye West and others of Carlson complaining about Fox to colleagues.

The search was conducted on May 7. Hurtak issued a statement after FBI agents searched the couple’s home saying it involved her husband’s work and not herself. Hurtak, a Hillsborough County Democrat was elected to the city council last month after previously being appointed to the non-partisan at large seat last year.

“Based on the information we have, it appears that the search warrant executed at our home on Monday was solely related to my husband’s work as a journalist.”

Burke told a reporter the search warrant had his name on it (Spectrum News excerpt):

According to Spectrum Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, FBI agents executed the search warrant on Hurtak’s home at 6 a.m. and left just before 4 p.m. Agents took computers, phones and other equipment belonging to Burke. …According to the Times, Burke said he was not certain why the agents came to his home but did say it was his name on the search warrant. He declined to share the contents of the warrant.

Burke has not been accused or charged so far.

Burke currently heads his own firm, Burke Communications. He previously worked for progressive news outlets the Daily Beast, Gizmodo and Deadspin.

Burke wears his progressive politics on his sleeve: “Run on progressive policies Win on progressive policies Enact progressive policies”

Video report on the search:

Tucker Carlson, Fox News hacks tied to FBI search of Tampa council member’s homehttps://t.co/dYTi2VXAbI — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) May 26, 2023

Excerpt from the Tampa Bay Times report:

An FBI search earlier this month at the home of media consultant Tim Burke and his wife, Tampa City Council member Lynn Hurtak, stemmed from an investigation of alleged computer intrusions and intercepted communications at the Fox News Network, the Tampa Bay Times has learned. The Times obtained a letter Thursday that a Tampa federal prosecutor sent to Fox News, which describes an ongoing criminal probe into computer hacks at the company, including unaired video from Tucker Carlson's show. The former primetime host was dropped by the network in April. The letter does not mention Burke, but the Times confirmed with two people close to the investigation that the matter relates to the May 8 search at his Seminole Heights home. …The investigation, according to the letter, concerns allegations of unauthorized computer access; interception of wire, oral or electronic communication; conspiracy; and other federal crimes. Trezevant is assigned to the criminal probe and is listed on court filings related to the search at Burke and Hurtak's home. …The hacked material, the letter states, relates to a story published by Vice News under the heading "Watch the Disturbing Kanye Interview Clips that Tucker Carlson Didn't Put on Air," and a video series titled "FOXLEAKS," published by Media Matters for America, a left-leaning media watchdog.

Samples of “FOXLEAKS” posted by Media Matters:

We've got a new FoxLeak. In this behind-the-scenes video, Tucker Carlson talks about how he was "triggered" by Dominion's lawyer, who he calls a "slimy motherfucker," during his deposition. https://t.co/B8hZtOkfBX pic.twitter.com/tPIzgGzFAw — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 3, 2023

FOXLEAKS: Tucker Carlson asks makeup artist if “pillow fights ever break out” in the women’s bathroom in new behind-the-scenes video https://t.co/M2d6THLRdq pic.twitter.com/vSRooVlzVH — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 4, 2023

Tucker Carlson on Fox News: "If you've got pronouns in your Twitter bio, you shouldn't work here because we can't trust you because you're on the other side.” pic.twitter.com/FsE5YEdJ3L — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 9, 2023

Link to Vice News/Motherboard article on leaked Kanye-Tucker interview videos.

