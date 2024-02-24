JUST IN: Jury Finds NRA and Wayne LaPierre Liable in Civil Corruption Lawsuit Brought by Crooked New York AG Letitia James

A jury found the NRA and former NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre liable in a civil fraud lawsuit brought by corrupt New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Jurors said LaPierre “caused $5.4 million in monetary harm to the NRA, but that he has already repaid at least $1 million of that. The 74-year-old appeared stoic as the verdict was read.” NBC News reported.

The jury said LaPierre’s co-defendant Wilson Phillips “caused $2 million in monetary harm to the NRA, they found, while Frazer did not cause any monetary harm to the group.” the outlet said.

Last month Wayne LaPierre announced he would be resigning as the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) leader just days before his civil trial began.

Recall that Letitia James vowed to go after the NRA which she dubbed a ‘terrorist organization’ before she became the top cop of New York state.

In August 2020 Letitia James said her office is seeking an order to dissolve the NRA in its entirety during a press conference.

The investigation into the NRA began in 2019.

Letitia James said the NRA was serving as a personal piggy bank for Wayne LaPierre, the Chief Executive of the NRA.

Later that month the National Rifle Association announced a lawsuit against New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

“The NRA continues its defense of a lawsuit by the New York Attorney General, and LaPierre is an individual defendant in that action. It is well-known that the NYAG vowed to pursue the NRA when she was candidate for her office and, upon being elected, filed a lawsuit to dissolve the Association in August 2020. Trial proceedings in that case begin Monday,” the NRA said in a press release.

Excerpt from NBC News: