Joe Biden Trashes Trump Immediately After He Wins South Carolina Democrat Primary

Joe Biden won South Carolina’s Democrat primary on Saturday with 96.3% of the vote after the Democrats changed their primary schedule to protect him.

Biden won South Carolina’s 55 delegates. He immediately trashed Trump after the race was called.

“The people of South Carolina have spoken again and I have no doubt that you have set us on the path to winning the presidency again — and making Donald Trump a loser — again,” Biden said.

Shortly after landing in Los Angeles Biden released a video congratulating himself on the win. He slurred heavily as he thanked South Carolina.

South Carolina, thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/AaPEHljet9 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 4, 2024

Recall that the Democrats previously voted to remove Iowa as its first voting state and replaced it with South Carolina to protect Joe Biden.

Apparently, Iowa is too white.

In 2020 Joe Biden struggled to place at all during the Democrat primaries. The best he did was fifth place way behind Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

Miraculously Biden won South Carolina in 2020 and Buttigieg, who was ahead, immediately dropped out of the race (presumably on the promise of a Cabinet position).

Biden previously pushed the DNC to change the rules to make South Carolina the first voting state.

“Historically, Iowa and New Hampshire went first, but Biden elected to have South Carolina move to the front of the pack. The shift wasn’t well received by New Hampshire, which held a contest anyway last month. Because of the DNC rules boosting South Carolina, that contest was largely symbolic and Biden won as a write-in candidate by overwhelming margin. In South Carolina, Biden cruised past his two primary opponents: Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and self-help author Marianne Williams.” NBC News reported.

Biden visited a couple of black churches in South Carolina last month ahead of the state’s Democrat primary.

He lied about his involvement in the civil rights movement and falsely claimed he was a professor at UPenn – and he still won the state handily.