Joe Biden Signs Memorandum to Protect Palestinians in the U.S. from Deportation, “Giving them a Temporary Safe Haven”

Joe Biden signed a memorandum on Wednesday granting temporary protection to Palestinians in the United States from deportation, positioning it as a measure to grant temporary safe haven.

This directive follows the violent Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and the subsequent military response by Israel, which has led to a substantial decline in living conditions in Gaza and surrounding areas.

Below is the memorandum for the Secretary of State Antony Blinken:

Following the horrific October 7, 2023, terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel, and Israel’s ensuing military response, humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territories, and primarily Gaza, have significantly deteriorated. While I remain focused on improving the humanitarian situation, many civilians remain in danger; therefore, I am directing the deferral of removal of certain Palestinians who are present in the United States. Pursuant to my constitutional authority to conduct the foreign relations of the United States, I have determined that it is in the foreign policy interest of the United States to defer for 18 months the removal of any Palestinian subject to the conditions and exceptions provided below. Accordingly, I hereby direct the Secretary of Homeland Security to take appropriate measures to defer for 18 months the removal of any Palestinian who is present in the United States on the date of this memorandum, except for those: (1) who have voluntarily returned to the Palestinian territories after the date of this memorandum; (2) who have not continuously resided in the United States since the date of this memorandum; (3) who are inadmissible under section 212(a)(3) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) (8 U.S.C. 1182(a)(3)) or deportable under section 237(a)(4) of the INA (8 U.S.C. 1227(a)(4)); (4) who have been convicted of any felony or two or more misdemeanors committed in the United States, or who meet any of the criteria set forth in section 208(b)(2)(A) of the INA (8 U.S.C. 1158(b)(2)(A)); (5) who are subject to extradition; (6) whose presence in the United States the Secretary of Homeland Security has determined is not in the interest of the United States or presents a danger to public safety; or (7) whose presence in the United States the Secretary of State has reasonable grounds to believe would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States. I further direct the Secretary of Homeland Security to take appropriate measures to authorize employment for noncitizens whose removal has been deferred, as provided by this memorandum, for the duration of such deferral, and to consider suspending regulatory requirements with respect to F-1 nonimmigrant students who are Palestinians as the Secretary of Homeland Security determines to be appropriate. The Secretary of Homeland Security is authorized and directed to publish this memorandum in the Federal Register.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported, citing a report from JNS, more than three-quarters of Arab “Palestinians“ approve of the barbaric Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks, according to the first poll on the subject. 98% said it makes them feel “prouder of their identity as Palestinians.”

48.2% of respondents in the areas Israel gave up in 1995 for a never-fulfilled promise of „land for peace“ saw Hamas’s role as “very positive,” while 27.8% view Hamas as “somewhat positive.” Almost 80% regard the role of Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades “military” wing as positive, JNS reported.

59.3% of the Arabs who call themselves “Filistin” (after the biblical Philistines) said they supported the attacks “extremely” and 15.7% said they “somewhat” supported the bloody killing spree.

Only 12.7% expressed disapproval, with 10.9% saying they neither supported nor opposed the attack.

Three-quarters are so delusional they expect the Israel-Hamas war to end in a Palestinian victory.

After the end of the war, 72% want a government that includes Hamas with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah. Which ain’t happening.

98% of Palestinians surveyed held negative views of the United States.

A poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Public Opinion (PCPO) back in 2014 found that 89% of Palestinians support terror attacks against Israel. That is quite a majority.

The poll results are:

(88.9%) support the firing of rockets from Gaza at Israel.

(75.4%) believe that the deterrence of the Palestinian Resistance has increased.

(61.2%) of the Palestinians oppose the deployment of UN-multi-national forces in Gaza Strip.

(54.0%) are satisfied with the performance of Palestine-president “Abu Mazen.”

(64.7%) rated the stances of the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as “negative.”

(58.1%) are content with the ICRC performance, (71.2 %) with that of the UNRWA.

Another poll in 2021 found that 68% of Palestinians support continued attacks on Israel.

Palestinians in the U.S., along with their supporters, have been staging protests and causing disruptions to the everyday routines of Americans.